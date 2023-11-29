Ideally Nabs Simon Gawn From Denomination

Customer insights platform, Ideally, has expanded its regional footprint as part of its ambitious growth strategy, announcing the appointment of Simon Gawn (lead image) to lead Australian operations.

Ideally appoints Gawn on the back of exponential growth since launching in August this year, already boasting a strong and established Australian-based client roster. Gawn’s immediate remit is to capitalise on Ideally’s significant growth opportunities in Australia, a market five times larger than New Zealand.

Ideally’s co-founder and CEO, James Donald said 30% of the start-up’s clients are already AU-based and it is clear that Australian brands and agencies are craving ways to be more agile and informed to bring great ideas to market. “Ideally offers remarkably fast, affordable, and accessible customer insights to help bring great ideas to life and is perfectly poised to take advantage of the huge growth opportunities in Australia”.

“Simon’s proven leadership skills, as well as his deep expertise and network, will allow him to rapidly bring Ideally into the hands of more innovation and marketing teams. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Ideally’s Australian operations in 2024 and beyond”.

Previously managing director of brand agency Denomination, and with prior experience in senior roles at McCann, Ogilvy and Dentsu, Gawn has been involved in building some of the world’s biggest brands in New York, London, Amsterdam, Australia and New Zealand.

He brings to Ideally a rich understanding of marketing, design, innovation and agencies. His deep expertise related to product thinking will also deliver sustainable outcomes for clients.

“I love environments that are innovative, foster creativity, and push boundaries to create something amazing. That’s Ideally to a ‘T’. I am very excited to help build the Australian business and team,” said Gawn.

“Ideally is already making a significant name for itself in New Zealand. The way customers’ eyes light up when they see Ideally in action definitely had a huge impact on my decision to be part of the product and team,” he concluded.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Simon to the team. His extensive experience in creative agencies not only enhances our understanding of the market’s needs but also promises to significantly boost our growth in ​Australia​​. Not to mention, he is an all-around great guy and will be an asset to our team,” said Joshua Nu’u-Steele, Ideally’s chief revenue officer.

Gawn’s appointment is effective immediately.