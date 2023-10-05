Blokes Fashion Brand yd. Launches OOH Campaign

Fashion brand yd. is challenging Australians to hang up their trackies and make a bold fashion statement this event season with its new SUIT UP campaign.

After years of Zoom meetings and pandemic-era loungewear trends left 81 per cent of consumers prioritising comfort ahead of style, the brand believes it’s time to embrace the power of dressing up without compromising comfort with its latest range of stylish suits.

To assist them on their mission to redefine style, sophistication and charisma, yd. has enlisted the help of some of Australia’s favourite influencers and reality TV stars, with the SUIT UP campaign featuring three creative scenarios of the reality stars wearing something ‘un-SUIT-able’ for an occasion.

Starring Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James from Married at First Sight, Gavin Rubinstein and Simon Cohen from Luxe Listings, and Adam Densten and Symon Lovett from Gogglebox, the campaign will see more than 800 ‘WANTED FOR FAILING TO SUIT UP’ posters and billboards appearing across Australia throughout October, with the brand aiming to remind Australians that event season is fast approaching and crimes against fashion will not be tolerated.

Jeremy Taylor, head of marketing and creative at yd. said: “As one of Australia’s leading fashion retailers, yd. is known for our innovative campaigns that remind Australians that fashion is all about self-expression, confidence and making a great impression. This SUIT UP campaign uses street posters supported with a robust digital plan in a creative way to remind consumers that we are the go-to brand for event outfitting. We had a blast working with this bunch of hilarious reality stars. We love that they – like us – don’t take themselves too seriously!”

To encourage consumer engagement in the campaign, yd. is offering a chance to win a cash prize of $10,000 with the purchase of any suit from yd.’s range before October 31.