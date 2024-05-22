“A Natural Partnership”: AAMI & Suncorp Say Thanks To SES Volunteers This WOW Day

This Wear Orange Wednesday, AAMI and Suncorp are showing support for SES volunteers with a dedicated WOW Day campaign in partnership with NSW and VICSES via OOH in both states.

Mim Haysom, EGM brand & customer experience at Suncorp Group was in Albury, NSW yesterday for Channel Nine’s The Today Show celebrating the partnerships and recognising the extraordinary organisations and volunteers who serve the communities tirelessly right across Australia. Approximately 40 SES volunteers and SES officials were in attendance for a series of live weather crosses that included NSW and VICSES performing an in-water rescue demonstration on the Murray River.

“We have seen our SES volunteers show up time and time again to assist their community in floods, storms and major weather events, and at Suncorp Group we are proud to support SES volunteers who provide emergency assistance to Australians when they need it most,” Haysom told B&T.

“As an insurer we see the significant commitment of SES volunteers who work on the frontline after every natural disaster and we’re pleased Suncorp and AAMI’s partnerships with SES can help support more safer and resilience communities”.

“We encourage all Australians to wear something orange today to show their support and to say thank you to our country’s dedicated SES volunteers”.

AAMI has provided support to Victoria SES as a Principal Community Partner since 2003, and similarly with Suncorp’s partnership with the Queensland SES since 2020. More recently, AAMI’s NSW SES partnership launched in 2023. The partnership’s support focuses on equipment and resources for the volunteers, with a focus on resilience, community engagement initiatives and education on prevention and preparedness.

Wear Orange Wednesday is a part of National Volunteer Week that kicked off on Monday, 20 May. WOW Day is an opportunity to recognise, support and thank SES volunteers who serve the community 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through storm, flood, road crash rescue and much more. Suncorp Group also celebrates WOW Day internally with its people (acknowledging those who are also SES volunteers), with a series of employee activations across its Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne offices.

The campaign will also include a social influencer campaign with Emma Watkins (Emma Memma /formerly the Yellow Wiggle). Additional amplification of the partnerships will follow in ‘phase two’, with a partnership content series for both organisations to educate AAMI customers about how to prepare for floods and storms (in-market July/August).