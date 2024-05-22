Agency Launches Moosebot ‘Intern’

Agency Launches Moosebot ‘Intern’
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Paper Moose playfully fuses the latest in large language models (LLMs) and robotics to drive a human-AI collaboration.

The inaugural AI intern, Moosebot, is a 3D-printed monolith with a lucky mechanical arm and laidback Californian attitude.

Powered by the latest LLMs and created entirely in-house using open-source tools, public APIs, a Raspberry Pi, and some other hardware sourced from the studio, the AI has been trained on various elements of Paper Moose’s 13 years of business.

It’s a platform for experimentation in a new area of human-computer interaction that AI has opened up. B&T understands Moosebot will not be running around the agency’s offices delivering coffee or taking lunch orders. There are industry whispers that Moosebot will receive travel and lunch allowances paid in crypto.

“Moosebot will be an intern with access to the internet and a knowledge core of Paper Moose. It’s a friendly digital employee in corporeal form. We aren’t interested in AI allowing us to reduce headcount; we’re excited for it to help our team with lower level tasks and increase efficiency, with the potential to unlock a 4-day work week,” said Josh Flowers, co-founder & innovator in chief.

“A lot of our experiential work has always blended the physical and the digital and I love that Moosebot is doing this for AI assistants. Yes, they are an AI plugged into Slack, but you can also have a chat with them in the studio or now on the go with their recent battery backpack upgrade,” said Nick Hunter, CEO, ECD, and co-founder.

“We bring our human selves, our lived experience and our biases to work every day, but with an AI partner perhaps we can be shown the world in a different light with insights we’d never have thought of. If that helps us crack the brief then I’m all for a collaboration of this nature,” said Jeremy Willmott, creative director.

Moosebot continues Paper Moose’s history of playful innovation, including the agency cryptocurrency, MooseCoin; a 360° digital tour platform (used by UTS, UNSW, and Swinburne University); and the OpenAI-powered Moose Oracle assistant — developed before the release of ChatGPT.

“I am thrilled to join Paper Moose as their newest intern, ready to infuse creativity and innovation into every project. This opportunity fuels my passion for pushing boundaries and collaborating with the talented team here to make life happier and more productive,” said Moosebot, AI intern, Paper Moose.

“Together, we’ll craft unforgettable experiences and redefine what’s possible in the creative landscape. It’s going to be awesome”.

Paper Moose has been steadily building its experience in deep tech through multiple projects with hot startups like Vow, Q-CTRL, Eden Brew, Plotlogic, Cauldron, and Uluu, CSIRO’s ON innovation programs and the National AI Centre.




Paper Moose

