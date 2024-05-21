Modernising Whiskey Culture: How 23rd Street Distillery Is Changing The Narrative With Innovative RTD Range

Gone are the days when Whiskey was a drink consumed by rich old men in stuffy, smoke-filled country clubs. 23rd Street Distillery is changing the narrative. Renowned for its award-winning spirits, the distillery has recently unveiled its first-ever Australian whiskey and whiskey & Cola RTD range, crafted for the discerning tastes of the modern aficionado.

Shaped by the spirit of Australia, this exquisite new dram is a testament to the distillery’s commitment to crafting exceptional, storied expressions inspired by their surroundings.

Meticulously crafted, the new Australian Whiskey from 23rd Street Distillery is a tribute to local artisans and ingredients and the culmination of a four-year-long project. Matured in the historic Barrel Hall in South Australia’s Riverland, the climate here—characterised by warm, dry summers and mild winters—is ideal for producing a whiskey with a bold, distinctive flavour that speaks to its Australian roots.

B&T sat down with Sarah Camerlengo, 23rd Street Brand Manager, to discuss how the distillery is changing the conversation around Whiskey and introducing the spirit to modern and diverse audiences.

“The modern day consumers are becoming increasingly curious about different flavour profiles and whiskey styles. We are seeing more experimentation from different distilleries on cask finishes, maturation processes and unique ingredients as there is more demand for complexity and pushing the boundaries on the traditional way of whiskey making,” said Camerlengo.

Conducting its own research and utilising customer data, the brand seeks to understand consumption behaviour and identify shifts in regard to seasonality, emerging trends and economic factors – to name a few.

“We are lucky enough to be involved in many trade exhibitions and consumer events that allow us to get firsthand customer feedback on their preferences, behaviours, and attitudes towards beverages in real-time. We have access to robust data around both global and local trends – this helps us also understand trends around the world and how they impact us locally,” she said.

“With regards to whiskey, we are starting to see a shift in consumer preferences – younger drinkers are discovering the category, with growth being driven by the under-35-year-old age group. There are also more women choosing whiskey as their drink of choice. Consumers are beginning to understand, appreciate and discover that Australian whiskey can compete on the world stage when it comes to flavour and complexity and is moving towards premium whiskey offerings”.

With health, wellness, and sustainability becoming increasingly societal concerns, 23rd Street Distillery is aiming to highlight the quality and value of its locally sourced products while looking at new and innovative ways to minimise its environmental footprint in the production process. It also recognises that there is an increasing desire for memorable experiences in addition to great products.

“We understand consumers seek memorable experiences more than just products. This is why it is so important for us to create immersive and interactive experiences through events, experiences at our distillery (such as tastings, masterclasses and tours) and creating relevant and engaging content”.

“As a brand that heroes art, creativity, and craftsmanship, we strategically partner with national events that spotlight food, beverage, and the arts in our region. These collaborations enable us to be seen as more than just a brand and allow us to foster genuine connections, which reinforces our role as an integral part of the community. By curating immersive experiences and engaging with consumers, we establish genuine relationships beyond commercial transactions,” Camerlengo told B&T.

“Australian whiskey is positioned as a perfect companion for celebratory moments, reflected in our launch strategy. We strategically align to moments like World whiskey Day and World Cocktail Day so our audience can experience the unique flavours and craftsmanship of our whiskey during globally recognised events and make every celebration more memorable”.

The distillery leverages digital marketing channels to deliver content that engages modern audiences across diverse demographics, recognising that the content it creates is about leaving a lasting impression on audiences. “We utilise social media to reach our target market, visually appealing content that highlights the origin, craftsmanship and tasting notes of Australian whiskey, education on how to use the product through cocktail recipes and inspiration, collaborating with a wide range of media and influencers to drive awareness and, utilising our website to delivering detailed information about the product, how it is made and a mode of purchasing the product”.

“It is equally as important for us to monitor sentiment analysis looking at customer feedback – on and offline – and overall brand sentiment to ensure brand messaging through the campaign resonated with the desired audience. Through continuous analysis, we can optimise our campaign and gain valuable insights into the effectiveness of our marketing efforts, which then helps us make informed decisions and adapt our strategies to suit our audience in the future”.

The 23rd Street Australian whiskey range includes:

Australian Whisky – 40% – 700mL



Aromas reveal citrus, orange blossom and caramelised fruit. On the palate, sweet oils and biscuity malt are framed by vanillin oak. Dark chocolate spice, roasted nut, and toffee notes unfold toward a lingering, creamy finish.

Australian Whisky & Cola – 5% and 8% variations – 375mL



The full, malty flavours of 23rd Street Australian whiskey are blended with classically refreshing cola, ready for you to take anywhere. Enticing aromas of spice and citrus are followed by satisfyingly full flavours of oak, vanilla and toffee warmth. The 8% is a whiskey-dominant blend, crafted to be savoured when you seek a bolder expression of spirit.

23rd Street Australian whiskey is available at leading national retailers nationwide and online.