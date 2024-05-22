B&T Hack Among Adland Leaders Heading To Jail

B&T Hack Among Adland Leaders Heading To Jail
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



In June, 100 senior executives from the media, marketing, tech and creative sectors will spend a night in prison as part of UnLtd’s Adland Bail Out event. They aim to raise awareness and money to help break the cycle of youth incarceration.

The ‘inmates’ will swap their usual home comforts for prison uniforms, solitary confinement, and prison grub to experience what life really is like for many young people at risk. They will be stripped of their possessions, fingerprinted, and interrogated, before spending the night in the chilling cells of Yasmar Youth Detention Centre in Sydney.

In order to be released the next day, each participant is required to raise $1,250 as their ‘bail’. The funds raised will go towards UnLtd charity partners’ programs specifically designed to break the cycle of youth incarceration.

“Australia is one of the only countries in the developed world that places children as young as 10 years into juvenile justice centres. Imprisoning children at such a young age simply does not work and only leads to a revolving door of incarceration, mental ill-health, and a huge cost to our society,” said Stephen Hunt, CEO of UnLtd.

“At UnLtd, we are fortunate to work with several charities that are focused on providing better outcomes for young people and society; ultimately keeping kids out of jail and helping them break the vicious cycle of youth incarceration. This event is a fantastic and unique way to bring awareness to this issue, deliver a visceral experience to our participants and to raise funds for more effective programs,” continued Hunt.

The ‘inmates’ already confirmed include Ashley Earnshaw from Nine, Ben McCallum from UM, Cathy O’Connor from oOh!media, Claire Fenner from Atomic, Jasmin Bedir from Innocean, Laura Nice from OMD, Mark Jarrett from PHD, Nicole Bence from Nova, Sam Buchanan from IMAA and many more. This year, a couple of previously released inmates will take on a different role with Fiona Roberts from MiQ, Paul Kent from Deep Media and Ricky Chanana aka Micky Cabana confirmed as prison guards. See the full list below.

The inmates are currently busy raising their bail with Liam O’Meara at the top of the leaderboard for most funds raised to date.

“When I did it, this was a truly thought-provoking and confronting experience. My heart went out to the children I met there,” said Sparrow from B&T, who completed the bail out event a few years back. “I couldn’t sleep a wink all night because my cellmates were snoring!”

B&T features and analysis editor, Arvind Hickman, who has been to lock up on more than one ocassion previously, said: “Don’t think for one second I won’t be smuggling in my poisoned pen to defend myself against this unruly crowd. Micky Cabana has nothing on me.”

Fiona Roberts, managing director, ANZ MiQ, added: “I took part in the Adland bail out a few years back and it was one of the most eye-opening experiences I’ve ever had. Spending the night on those cold hard floors of a cell is humbling and hearing the real life stories from young people is incredibly touching. But I’ve served my sentence and this year I’m excited to keep the motley crew in order as a guard. Get ready to do as I tell you.”

The participants will also take part in thought-provoking workshops to hear from young people with lived experience of youth incarceration and inspiring experts working tirelessly to help keep young people out of trouble, out of jail, and chasing their hopes and dreams.

2024 Adland Bail Out inmates so far: 

Adam Elliott, Advertising Industry Careers

Adam Johnson, Nova

Andrew Gilbert, Yahoo!

Andy Procopis, ARN

Arvind Hickman, B&T

Ashley Earnshaw, Nine

Ashley McGrath, UnLtd

Ben McCallum, UM

Brittany ‘Bad B’ White, REA Group

Cathy O’Connor, oOh!media

Chris Ernst, Dentsu

Chris Freel, oOh!media

Claire Fenner, Atomic 212

Daniel ‘Dmac’ McConochie, Alliance Outdoor Media Group

Danika Johnston, WeAre8

Esther ‘The Pest’ Carlsen, Nova

Geoff ‘Golden Boy’ Cochrane, VMO

Henrik Isaksson, Acast

James Dixon, Atomic 212

Jade Harley, UnLtd

Jasmin Bedir, Innocean

Jo Clasby, Nine

Julia Edwards, Uber

Julie Anne ‘JLO from the Prison Block’ Longano, Peeps Consulting

Kasey Jamison, Amazon Ads

Kathryn ‘Fury’ Furnari, Innocean

Katie ‘The Shark Attack’ Finney, Seven Network

Laura ‘really not’ Nice, OMD

Liam O’Meara, Val Morgan Digital

Marcelle Gomez, iProspect

Mark Jarrett, PHD

Michael McEwan, M&C Saatchi Group

Nick ‘The Thomas Terror’ Thomas, Amazon

Nicole Bence, Nova

Nik Weber, ESPN

Ori ‘notORIous Gold’ Gold

Paul ‘Siggy’ Sigaloff, oOh!media

Pia ‘P-Dogg’ Coyle, PHD

Remi Roques, BroadSign

Sam Buchanan, IMAA

Stephen Hunt, UnLtd

Tom Loudon, Little Black Book

Tiffany Damm, UnLtd

Trent ‘ Bob’ McMillan, Kaimera




