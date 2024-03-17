Hypnosis Study Reveals Perth Gen Z’ers Still Believe Dream Of Buying A Home Is Alive

Exclusive new research from Hypnosis Creative Agency reveals that Western Australia’s Generation Z believes the Aussie dream of buying a home is still alive and typically favours brands by or for the West.

Perth-based Hypnosis, in partnership with CrowdDNA, an international research company whose work for Netflix’s 2022 reboot of Heartbreak High established them as leaders in understanding the Gen Z audience, is shining a light on what shapes and influences WA’s Gen Z’s (Z-West), how that influences buying behaviour, and why they differ from their eastern states counterparts.

Gen Z is the most talked about—and most chronically misunderstood—generation of our time. As the next wave of consumers, understanding the driving forces behind their purchasing decisions will be critical to brands in years to come.

The ‘Introducing Gen Z-West’ research found that, unlike their eastern counterparts, when it comes to homeownership where ambitions to own have been put on the back burner, Z-West is still keeping homeownership at the forefront of their financial ambitions, with one in two Z-Wests either saving for or actively looking for a home.

The research also found that Z-West resonates with brands by or for the West, such as independent WA breweries, that leverage state pride, outdoor lifestyle, sense of humour, and casual tone of voice. Brands that give back to the community, whether it be in sports, arts, or the environment, are also winning huge cred with Z-Wests.

“It became evident when talking to these young people that it’s tough out there, being a Gen Z. But for every challenge they face, they’re tackling it head-on and growing their resilience. However, Z-West want brands to know they have a welcome seat at the table in their cultural lives,” said Guy Patrick, executive creative director of Hypnosis.

Hypnosis, which believes empathy is at the centre of great creative, engaged Gen Z-West subjects not in focus group rooms but in the world in which they live. The participants spanned different mindsets, genders, life stages, cultures, religions, politics and sexualities, with topics covered including money, ways of working, connection with the community, creative expression and spirituality explored.

“The insights gained from this research project challenge existing beliefs about Gen Z-West and provide brands with a distinct advantage over their competitors. There are a lot of stereotypes and noise around this generation, so it was vital to go deeper and have a uniquely Western Australian perspective. We were blown away by the depth and openness of conversations we had that have resulted in actionable insights for brands and encourage those that are interested in finding out more to get in touch,” said Amber Martin, co-founder of Hypnosis.

The ‘Introducing Gen Z-West’ findings were revealed to an audience at Fridays Studio in West Perth, alongside portraiture of some of the Z-West subjects by acclaimed international photographer Finlay Mackay. The night concluded with a panel discussion with Gen Z-West subjects and an audience Q&A.