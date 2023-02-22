Howatson+Co Tops Little Black Book’s APAC Agency Rankings

Little Black Book has revealed its top-performing agency rankings for last year and B&T Agency of the Year, Howatson+Company has topped the list (lead image: Chris Howatson, CEO).

Bear Meets Eagle on Fire and The Monkeys round out the top three agencies. Howatson+Co said it was “an absolute honour” to be named the top APAC agency.

The rankings are created by collating the entries into Little Black Books’ Immortal Awards, with points allocated to each award entry. The league table shows how many points each company garnered during the awards process.

Here’s the rest of the top 10:

Howatson+Company, Sydney Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Sydney The Monkeys, Sydney BBDO Bangkok DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai FCB NZ, Auckland FCBUlka, Mumbai McCann India, Mumbai BMF. Sydney YELL ADVERTISING, Bangkok

The all-time APAC ranking is here:

CHEP Network, Melbourne Colenso BBDO, Auckland DDB Sydney The Monkeys, Sydney Dentsu Inc, Tokyo BBDO Bangkok Howatson+Company, Sydney Clemenger BBDO, Melbourne M&C Saatchi, Sydney Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Sydney