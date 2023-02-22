Howatson+Co Tops Little Black Book’s APAC Agency Rankings
Little Black Book has revealed its top-performing agency rankings for last year and B&T Agency of the Year, Howatson+Company has topped the list (lead image: Chris Howatson, CEO).
Bear Meets Eagle on Fire and The Monkeys round out the top three agencies. Howatson+Co said it was “an absolute honour” to be named the top APAC agency.
The rankings are created by collating the entries into Little Black Books’ Immortal Awards, with points allocated to each award entry. The league table shows how many points each company garnered during the awards process.
Here’s the rest of the top 10:
- Howatson+Company, Sydney
- Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Sydney
- The Monkeys, Sydney
- BBDO Bangkok
- DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai
- FCB NZ, Auckland
- FCBUlka, Mumbai
- McCann India, Mumbai
- BMF. Sydney
- YELL ADVERTISING, Bangkok
The all-time APAC ranking is here:
- CHEP Network, Melbourne
- Colenso BBDO, Auckland
- DDB Sydney
- The Monkeys, Sydney
- Dentsu Inc, Tokyo
- BBDO Bangkok
- Howatson+Company, Sydney
- Clemenger BBDO, Melbourne
- M&C Saatchi, Sydney
- Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Sydney
