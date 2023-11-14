History Will Be Kind Evolves Industry-Leading Influencer Offering

Creative communications agency, History Will Be Kind (HWBK) has evolved its influencer offering, integrating new technology, data and creative strategy to deliver a fresh customer-centric approach and improved business impact for brands.

Lead Image: History Will Be Kind Team

Led by director of integration Simone Bevan, and bolstered by HWBK’s team of integrated experts, the enhanced offering comes in line with a deepening of the agency’s digital, paid and social capabilities.

“Our point of difference is anchored in true customer centricity, ensuring everything we do ladders back to our audiences’ interests, needs and aspirations. This is underpinned by a focus on metrics that matter and deep expertise in social content and platform evolution. In a rapidly evolving market, we’re collaborating with clients to not only meet the changing needs of their existing base, but actively engage the next generation of customers with a constant eye to the future,” said Bevan.

The end-to-end solution considers every phase of an influencer engagement, from identification to reporting, using proprietary tech, data, and tapping the agency’s long standing industry connections across the influencer and creator landscape.

Integrated across HWBK’s broader strategy, social media and creative services, alongside the newly launched History Matters offering, History Makers has already delivered stand-out results across the agency’s portfolio of clients including Godfreys, Google Chromebooks and Sydney Airport.

“In the past year, we’ve been actively applying our new methodology to existing clients and now we feel like we have the perfect formula – it’s agile enough to meet the ever evolving digital landscape and comprehensive enough to nail the detail and expertise our clients know us for,” Bevan said.

To mark the next chapter of History Makers, History Will Be Kind has also released a new trend report outlining some of the key shifts shaping the influencer marketing industry.