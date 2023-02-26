Hayu Hosts World Premiere of Local Production ‘Loud + Proud with Justin Hill’

Last night, Hayu hosted the world premiere of their first-ever locally produced content series, Loud + Proud with Justin Hill, which is now available to stream exclusively on Hayu across 40+ markets globally.

Shining a light on the Australian LGBTQIA+ community and their stories, this original series, hosted by Justin Hill, consists of six seven-minute episodes, aiming to spark meaningful conversations, as well as inspire and educate viewers. Loud + Proud with Justin Hill brings together the ultimate line-up of Australian LGBTQIA+ icons and allies, including Samantha Jade, Jack Vidgen, Alfie Arcuri, Mitch & Mark, Carla from Bankstown, Deni Todorovic, Etcetera Etcetera, Dominique Topp and James Devlin.

Guests were treated to an exclusive pink carpet experience at Beta Bar in Sydney – complete with podium dancers, themed waiters in metallic pink shorts and cosmopolitans. Kicking off the evening on the ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ inspired stage was a special performance by Samantha Jade which got everyone out of their seats dancing to her smash hit, Firestarter.

The atmosphere was electric when Justin Hill then approached the stage to welcome guests and inviting reality king Andy Cohen (feature image) on to the stage for a tell-all Q&A where they discussed everything from forging your own path in life, the idea of chosen family, and even having Lisa Vanderpump as the Grand Marshall for the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras. Following the Q&A, Hayu premiered episode 1 and 2 of Loud + Proud with Justin Hill which featured Carla from Bankstown and James Devlin, and Deni Todorovic.

VIP Guests included:

Andy Cohen – host of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Justin Hill – Entertainment reporter

Jack Vigden – Singer / Podcaster / The Voice / I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

Samantha Jade – Singer, Actress

Mitch & Mark (Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie) – The Block Winners, designers and media personalities

Carla from Bankstown – Comedian, Celebrity Apprentice

Deni Todorovic – Author and stylist

Etcetera Etcetera – Drag Artist, Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under Contestant

Matt Hey (Alright, Hey!) – Comedian and podcaster

Selina Chhaur – MAFS contestant

Simone Holtznagel – Model

Brandon Scott – Beauty influencer

Lexy Stevens – Model

Guests left with an incredible gift bag including Deni Todorovic’s book ‘Love This For You’, Sephora makeup bag and products, Byron Bay Pride cookies, and Hayu merch.

Loud + Proud with Justin Hill is now streaming only on Hayu