Havas Media Acquires Canadian Performance & Data Analytics Agency Noise Digital

Havas has acquired a majority stake in the award-winning media performance and data analytics agency Noise Digital.

The acquisition brings one of Canada’s largest & advanced performance, data & analytics agency groups to Havas Media Group. Noise Digital will maintain its brand and integrate into Havas Media Group (HMG) North America under the leadership of Noah Vardon, President, Havas Media Canada and Greg Walsh, CEO of Havas Media North America.

Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO of Havas, comments: “We are delighted to welcome the Noise Digital team to the Havas Family. This acquisition comes at a time when Havas Media Group North America is experiencing an impressive period of growth and momentum. Noise is a market leader in Canada with an impressive track record helping brands harness and activate the power of one of their most valuable assets – their data. With a highly experienced performance team, and a diverse client base spanning several verticals, Noise Digital represents an exciting growth opportunity for Havas Media Group in North America and internationally.”

Founded in 1998 by Trevor Carr, Noise Digital empowers brands to make better strategic investment decisions and capitalize on data-informed, consumer-centric media buying strategies that unlock new opportunities and brand experiences across Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG), Consumer Technology, Media & Entertainment, Travel, and Healthcare.

Noah Vardon, president Havas Media Canada, added: “It has been a fantastic match from the beginning. Trevor, Louise, and their team share similar values and mission to drive strong performance, long standing client relationships and their management put the employee experience at the forefront. The agency’s digital reputation and work speak volumes in terms of the level of expertise, further boosting our performance capabilities across North America and strengthening our national presence and team within Canada.”

Over the years the agency has been recognised as best in class by numerous industry award programs including Cannes Lions, Canadian Marketing Association, MarCom Awards and more through a relentless focus on helping clients maximise the ever-expanding opportunities that data and technology provide.

Carr added: “It’s an exciting time for us in our growth and we want to continue to be able to unlock expanded tools and resources in Canada – and globally for our clients. Havas Media’s focus on ethical, meaningful and creative media leadership in a rapidly changing media environment is a bold way forward.”

