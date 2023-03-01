Hamish & Andy Return After ‘Government Mandated Break’

Hamish and Andy have published their first podcast episode for the year, with the pair’s return coming as their ‘Government Mandate Break’ finally lifts!

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee are set for another jampacked year, entertaining their loyal fans and delivering plenty of laughs in the wildly popular Hamish & Andy podcast, produced by LiSTNR.

The podcast claimed the number one spot for the majority of 2022 and saw more than 26 million downloads over the last 12 months.

Today’s first episode covers pressing topics such as artificial intelligence, pancakes, a fish-based special skill, Bunnings’ sausage sizzles, and they put a company’s brand loyalty to the test!

Hamish and Andy’s podcast return comes as the pair recently signed an early, multi-year extension

with SCA to remain with LiSTNR.

“There’s no doubt Hamish and Andy are the biggest entertainment brand in the country and for more

than 20 years their unrivalled listenership and fan loyalty continues to grow. Like everyone else, I’m

looking forward to hearing the new episodes for 2023,” says SCA Executive Head LiSTNR Podcasts, Grant

Tothill.