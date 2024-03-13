Gold Coast SUNS Unveil People First Stadium

The home of the Gold Coast SUNS has been unveiled as People First Stadium, the new name in Australian banking that unites Heritage Bank and People’s Choice, following their merger last year.

Lead image: L to R – Tom Tate (Mayor of the Gold Coast), Peter Lock (People First Bank CEO), Mark Evans (Chief Executive, Gold Coast SUNS)

People First Bank is one of Australia’s leading customer-owned banking organisations, with over 730,000 members nationally and $24.6 billion in assets.

As a member-focused institution, People First Bank’s brand says exactly what it’s about –people. Fittingly, the first event to be held at the venue under its new name will be a sold-out AFL Opening Round match between the SUNS and Richmond on Saturday afternoon.

People First Bank CEO Peter Lock said the venue will continue to be used as an integral community asset. “After all the planning which has gone into our new name and brand, it’s fantastic to see it come to life at this magnificent stadium. It’s a big milestone for us and this is a big stage for our launch,” Lock said.

“The People First Bank branding will adorn this great stadium for the next four years, at least, and there’s no doubt it will provide us with incredible exposure and name recognition right across the country”.

“As a bank, we have our roots in Queensland, going back almost 150 years, so it’s quite fitting that this is where we’re launching our new chapter”.

“Since we took over the naming rights of the stadium almost exactly a year ago, we’ve used the opportunity to support the local community in a number of ways – particularly in helping to widen access to the facility – and this will continue. We’ve always been member-owned and community-focused, and we always will be”.

After becoming the Gold Coast SUNS’ Stadium Partner in 2023, People First Bank has used the venue as a focal point to support the people who support them, with the stadium also hosting a raft of world-class and international events.

International music acts including Harry Styles, Paul McCartney, Post Malone and P!NK have seen people from across Queensland and Australia converge on People First Stadium in the last 12 months with the venue also hosting Gold Coast SUNS AFL and AFLW fixtures and Brisbane Heat Big Bash League matches.

People First Bank has also opened the stadium doors to numerous community groups through its Stadium Loans competition. Junior football training and birthday parties are hosted at the venue, as is the Gold Coast Homelessness Network’s annual Connect2Home event in August.

Gold Coast SUNS chief executive Mark Evans says the club is delighted to have People First Bank associated with its home venue for years to come. “We have enjoyed an incredibly successful first year with People First Bank as the Gold Coast SUNS’ Stadium Partner and we are excited to continue partnering alongside an organisation who shares our absolute commitment to the community,” Evans said.

“People First Stadium is just that – for the people. It’s a valued asset for our region, which will continue to engage a wide range of communities and bring diverse content to the Gold Coast”.

“Like People First Bank, we are a community-oriented club with a commitment to our members. We are looking forward to welcoming people from far and wide to our venue, beginning with Saturday afternoon’s blockbuster Opening Round match against Richmond”.