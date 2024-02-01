Give The Gift Of Testicles This Valentine’s Day Says Kooky Campaign For Underwear Brand

[B&T advises this article contains adult themes that could offend.] US underwear brand SAXX is known for its pretty out there marketing and the brand’s certainly pushing the boat out again for Valentine’s Day in two weeks’ time.

This year’s promotion includes a pair of men’s boxers that the accompanying TVC describes as “giving your gentleman’s gentle balls the pillowy pouch of SAXX underwear!”

However, the ladies haven’t been forgotten either with the brand unveiling a “one of a kind SAXX upside down pendant” that just so happens to be shaped like a scrotum and testicles!

Apparently the necklace is the real deal and can be purchased from the SAXX website for a rather stiff $US5000 ($A7600)! On the upside, all proceeds go to the Testicular Cancer Foundation.

The campaign’s the work of the aptly named Texas-based creative agency Quality Meats! Check out the TVC below:

Commenting on the campaign, Shawna Olsten, VP brand marketing at SAXX, said: “We wanted to offer something special to those who offer their gentleman’s balls a little something special. And what better reward for valuing ballcare than a luxurious diamond necklace in the shape of a heart that happens to be upside down?”