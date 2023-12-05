George P. Johnson Announces Leadership Changes

George P. Johnson Announces Leadership Changes
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Experience agency, George P. Johnson (GPJ), has announced key leadership appointments. Gavin Link (lead image) is promoted to director of live production, APAC, while Trish McNamara returns to the agency and assumes the role of head of integrated production for GPJ ANZ.

Link, a seasoned professional with over 20 years of global experience, brings a wealth of show and technical expertise, including contributing to the success of events such as the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in London, to his new role. Having spent eight years shaping GPJ US’ Live Production department and delivering major corporate shows with artists like Beyoncé, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and others, Gavin has been instrumental in building GPJ’s live production capabilities here in ANZ for the past two and a half years. In his new position, Link will spearhead the Live Production team, focusing on live and broadcast shows across the APAC region.

Trish McNamara

“I am thrilled to step into the role of director of live production, APAC,” said Link. “With GPJ’s stellar reputation for delivering best-in-class experiences, I am eager to contribute my extensive global experience in producing large-scale shows. Together, we will elevate our technical production, show producing, production design and broadcast capabilities to create unforgettable shows and set new standards in the industry.”

McNamara, who has been an integral part of the GPJ journey, has been appointed as head of integrated production. McNamara will lead the strategic growth, alignment and ways of working of the integrated (live, digital, content and registration) production department of GPJ ANZ. With over 15 years’ experience in event, marketing and operations across client and agency roles, Trish is known for her exceptional ability to lead, motivate and inspire teams having managed integrated projects of varying scale at Telstra, ANZ, Credit Suisse and Business Australia.

“I am honoured to step into the role of head of integrated production,” said McNamara. “GPJ has a reputation for pushing boundaries and delivering innovative campaigns, and I look forward to leading the Integrated Production team in creating experiences that drive results for our clients.”

Both Link’s and McNamara’s appointments come at a pivotal time for GPJ as the company continues to evolve into an experience agency that ambitious brands partner with to deliver their most important moments.

“We are delighted to welcome Trish as our new head of integrated production and congratulate Gavin on his well-deserved promotion to director of live production APAC,” said Christine Mills, managing director, GPJ ANZ. “Their combined expertise and passion for creating impactful experiences will undoubtedly contribute to GPJ as we dream, design and deliver extraordinary experiences for our clients.”




George P. Johnson

