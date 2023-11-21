Gage Roads Pokes Fun At Mainstream Beers In New “Beige Or Gage” Campaign, Via Hypnosis

Gage Roads Brew Co and Hypnosis Creative Agency are taking a crafty crack at the sea of the same ‘mainstream’ beers. Through the creation of “dull cousin” equivalent Beige Roads Brew Co, they’re asking West Australians: do they really want to drink another “brewed in a boardroom” beige beer, or open the flavourful, refreshing and proudly independent, Gage?

Gage Roads Brew Co, brewer of fan-favourite Single Fin, is known for its independent spirit and for brewing delicious craft beers inspired by WA’s love of sunshine, coastline and good times.

Hypnosis had found its insight: why not create what they’re not, to show who they are? Enter Beige Roads Brew Co and its flagship brew Single Bin, a tribute to all the watery beers out there. The ones owned by subsidiaries of holding companies and controlled by global parent conglomerates. But beyond the tribute, Hypnosis and Gage actually went and made the beer.

Hypnosis’ idea for a bland doppelgänger to Single Fin sprang from Gage’s commitment to independence and flavour. In stark contrast is Beige Roads Single Bin, described in its tasting notes as “An office cubicle of a beverage, void of any flavour or aromatic notes. Basically, a beer as exciting as taking the bins out”.

“This summer we wanted to remind WA of who we are by really emphasising what we’re not. Sure, we could’ve gone with the whole “summer vibes” approach, but we also just wanted to have some fun and give people a bit of a lol. It’s beer after all,” says Gage brand manager Mimi Crompton.

“People forget that Gage Roads is still fiercely independent. It’s something we’re really proud of and something that should be celebrated. We thought this would be an interesting way to do that,” says Aaron Heary, director strategy, brand and hospitality.”

Hypnosis’ idea quickly grew legs beyond traditional media, coming to life in OOH, a bunch of online videos, an influencer campaign and a product that’s actually available at Gage Roads Freo. It naturally sprouted an Instagram account, a branded car and of course, an uninspiring playlist.

“A lot of blood, sweat and beers went into bringing this campaign to life. It really was collaboration at its finest. Big ups to the small but mighty team involved,” added Crompton.

“The whole agency was thrilled to work on one of WA’s most exciting brands and the cherry on top was their appetite for creativity. They truly understand the importance of brands being playful and championed the concept from the start. Hats off to them for going all in and actually making Beige Roads Single Bin. Hats on for a few celebratory beers in the sun,” says Guy Patrick, co-founder of Hypnosis.

While a few unlucky souls will find cans of Single Bin dropping on their doorstep over the coming weeks, others can pop down to Gage Roads Freo and pick one up with the purchase of a six-pack; and also find salvation in the bottom of a refreshing Single Fin Summer Ale.

Credits:

Agency & Production: Hypnosis

Executive Creative Director: Guy Patrick

Creatives: Will Miles & Laura Blundell

Designer: Tina Milosic

Director & Editor: Frank Carroll

DOP & Photographer: Justin Griffiths

Sound Design: Justin Braine

Accounts & Production: Amber Martin

BTS Photography: Jackson Heeley

Gage Roads Brew Co Team

Director Strategy, Brand and Hospitality: Aaron Heary

Marketing Manager: Rebecca Lauchlan

Gage Roads Brand Manager: Mimi Crompton