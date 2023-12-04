G Squared Bolsters Paid Media & Search With Key Hires

Following continued new business growth, digital consultancy G Squared has made a number of senior appointments to further strengthen its paid media and search offerings.

Lead Image: L to R – Steph Hasouros and Ishita Sehdev

Steph Hasouros has joined as head of paid media, overseeing the paid media team and its growth. She will also manage all client strategy and work closely with G Squared’s paid media consultants to drive strong results, improve skillsets, and broaden its paid media offering. Having previously worked at Mindshare and ReachLocal, Hasouros was most recently at independent digital media advertising agency, inc Digital, where she was head of digital media.

Also joining G Squared is Ishita Sehdev as manager of the SEO consulting team. Sehdev was the former head of SEO at Reef Digital for more than six years and has also worked at Glasshat and Search Academy. She will oversee a team of SEO managers and their clients’ strategies. Working alongside G Squared’s content, link building, and technical SEO specialists, Sehdev will ensure G Squared continues to drive improvements in organic search results for its clients.

The Sydney-based independent digital consultancy has enjoyed significant new business wins in the past year, adding over 20 new clients and adding 15 people to its team.

“As we continue to enjoy new business growth, both Steph and Ishita will play a pivotal role in delivering real business outcomes for our clients across paid media and SEO. Both bring a wealth of experience and their strategic insights to further strengthen our capabilities,” said George Photios, director at G Squared.

An award-winning digital consultancy, G Squared integrates paid media, SEO and web to drive business results. Its team of more than 60 work with clients including Mirvac, Mitsubishi Electric, Mate, Bunnings and Specsavers.