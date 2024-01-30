Free TV Nabs SBS’ Michael Coonan For Director Of Public Policy Role

Free TV Australia has announced that Michael Coonan has joined its senior team in the newly created role of director of public policy.

Coonan is a well-recognised industry leader with extensive experience in public policy and government affairs, in both industry and government roles. Coonan brings particular expertise in the areas of local content, prominence, privacy, and spectrum regulation and is also the VP of the Australian Chapter of the International Institute of Communications.

Prior to joining Free TV, Coonan served as the head of regulatory and government affairs at SBS, where he led a highly effective policy and regulatory affairs team. His notable career also includes significant roles at Foxtel and the ACMA, where he played pivotal roles in shaping regulatory frameworks and advocating for industry interests.

Free TV CEO, Bridget Fair said: “I am thrilled to welcome someone of Michael’s exceptional calibre to the Free TV team in the newly appointed position of Director of Public Policy. His extensive experience and strategic approach to policy and regulatory affairs will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the evolving media landscape and advocate for the interests of our members and audiences.

“Michael joins us at a critical time for the future of television in Australia and the ability of all Australians to share in the moments that bring us together as a nation. The immediate focus for Free TV is ensuring free local television services are available and easy to access on connected TVs, and that all Australians can continue to access free sports broadcasts through the Communications Legislation Amendment (Prominence and Anti-Siphoning) Bill 2023 which is currently the subject of a Senate Committee review. I can’t think of anyone better than Michael to help deliver these important outcomes for the Australian public and to further the interests of Free TV broadcasters in 2024 and beyond.”

Michael Coonan said: “I am excited to join Free TV Australia at such a pivotal time in the industry. I look forward to working closely with Bridget and the Free TV team to address the challenges and opportunities facing commercial television broadcasters and ensure that our industry continues to thrive in the digital age.”