Foot Locker & Nike Recruit NBA’s Kevin Durant To Hype Up The Holidays

Foot Locker & Nike Recruit NBA’s Kevin Durant To Hype Up The Holidays
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Foot Locker, in collaboration with Nike, has teamed up with Preacher and BURN for the launch of its global holiday campaign, “The Heart of Sneakers”.

Directed by Greg Hardes and starring NBA’s Kevin Durant, the commercial is part of a larger Foot Locker rollout out which also features the likes of LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, as well as musician Enisa.

The film sees NBA player Kevin Durant enlist a crew of Foot Locker’s iconic store associates, known as Stripers, to bring hype for the holidays. A dynamic edit and split screens topped off with bold graphics seize viewers’ attention as the gang go about their mission, delivering Nike sneakers to unsuspecting passers-by.

The objective was simple: create a multi-platform campaign around the launch of the new KD16 shoe at Foot Locker using premium commercial and cinematic social content engaging sports fans, sneakerheads and audiences of all ages. A full-service production studio specialising in commercials and cinematic social, BURN was brought on by the brand’s agency of record, Preacher, to engage with it as a partner in the truest sense of the word.

“Creating multiplatform content requires trust and an open mind. It’s tempting to stick to the ‘cutdown’ model, however, it’s our job to develop content that engages and feels appropriate to the platform and audience while maintaining a sense of craft that drives results,” said Brad Johns, managing director at BURN.

Across the entire campaign, which also featured Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, and singer-songwriter Enisa, BURN, and Preacher established different looks for each funnel. Conscious of the distinct demands of TV, social, and DOOH content, they constantly challenged their ideas to find solutions for the native platform each spot was meticulously designed for.

For TikTok, the team researched key trends with Preacher that would influence casting, technical approach and post and for the commercials, wanting to develop an entirely new look for Foot Locker that felt exciting and anthemic.

“Having the trust of the team at Preacher was a huge deal on this. Things were moving at a rapid pace and knowing they had my back creatively allowed me to dive in headfirst and enjoy the ride. We had huge shoot days with the Foot Locker Hype Squad, plus unpredictable athlete schedules, but we somehow pulled it off. I’m really proud of our production team for that,” said Greg Hardes, founding director at BURN.

“We wanted the launch to feel as big and exciting as an actual sneaker drop. Bringing in some of the biggest names in the NBA, plus a global music talent, was a great way to boost the scale and energy of the work. Holiday campaigns typically pull on heartstrings, but our intention was to bring heat and hype to the season. That feeling you get when wearing a fresh pair of kicks is what we’re hoping to evoke in this campaign,” said  Ryan Durr, creative director at Preacher.

 

CREDITS

Production Company: Burn Studio @burnstudio.co

Managing Director: Brad Johns @bdjohns

Director: Greg Hardes @greghardes_

Executive Producer: Chris Hughlett @chrishughlett0225

Director of Photography: Josh Mckie @josh__mckie / Austin Kearns

Photographer: Johnnie Izquierdo @johnnie.izquierdo

Wardrobe Stylist: Khleo Armstrong @khleo.a

Production Designer: Leigh-Ann Reagan-Barnes @a_la_land__

Office Production Manager: Myriah Johnson

Business & Legal Coordinator: Nastassia Tiangco

 

Agency: Preacher

Chief Creative Officer: Rob Baird

Chief Executive Officer: Krystle Loyland

Chief Strategy Officer: Seth Gaffney

Creative Director: Ryan Durr / David Byrd

Brand Director: Jenalisa Trevino

Brand Manager: McKenna Caughey

Sr. Copywriter: Justin Grady

Sr. Art Director: Gina Senese

Sr. Designer: Candice Balbuena

Head of Production: Stacey Higgins

Sr. Producer: Kasia Olczak / Katie Porter

Sr. Strategist: Zachary Stubblefield

Business Affairs: Miiko Martin




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

TEAM LEWIS Announces Rapid Expansion Of Its Australian Team With 10 New Hires
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Announces Rapid Expansion Of Its Australian Team With 10 New Hires

TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, has announced plans to rapidly expand its Australia team with 10 new hires, including Head of Creative and Head of Social roles. Lead image: TEAM LEWIS, left to right – Chris McGhee, Director, AU; Smitha Virik, Regional Head of Client Services, APAC; Martin Harkin, Managing Director, AU. The independent […]

Icon & Snack Drawer Appointed Meta PR Agencies Of Record
  • Technology

Icon & Snack Drawer Appointed Meta PR Agencies Of Record

Meta has appointed Icon Agency and Snack Drawer as its Australian PR agencies of record, and Pead as its New Zealand PR agency of record, following a competitive pitch process. Together, Icon Agency and Pead will deliver a mix of corporate, B2B, policy, and consumer communications in Australia and New Zealand respectively. Snack Drawer will […]

Publicis Sapient Announces Launch Of PS Hummingbird, Expanding Its Generative AI And Cloud Capabilities With Microsoft
  • Technology

Publicis Sapient Announces Launch Of PS Hummingbird, Expanding Its Generative AI And Cloud Capabilities With Microsoft

Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, today announced the launch of a new joint venture with Tquila called PS Hummingbird. Lead image: Nigel Vaz CEO of Publicis Sapient The partnership with Tquila, with whom Publicis Sapient has collaborated on several other ventures, will extend Publicis Sapient’s generative AI offerings powered by Microsoft Azure, Microsoft […]

oOh!media Nabs Lisa Green From ASX Group
  • Advertising

oOh!media Nabs Lisa Green From ASX Group

oOh!media has appointed former ASX Group head of human resources, Lisa Green (lead image), as chief people and culture officer. Experienced in leading business transformation initiatives at times of significant growth, Green will head the delivery of oOh!’s strategy across its 900-strong team, including key responsibility for oOh!’s values and DEI objectives. With over 25 […]

Keep Left Launches Brand Campaign ‘When ‘It’ Happens’ For PassportCard
  • Campaigns

Keep Left Launches Brand Campaign ‘When ‘It’ Happens’ For PassportCard

With the countdown to the summer holidays on, PR and creative agency Keep Left has launched an integrated brand campaign for PassportCard, its first work for the new travel insurance disruptor. The campaign ‘When ‘It’ Happens’ leans into the reality that no matter how prepared you are when you travel, unexpected things can happen that […]

Thinkerbell Turns Iconic Menulog Delivery Bag Into A Star Studded Handbag For Christina Aguilera
  • Campaigns

Thinkerbell Turns Iconic Menulog Delivery Bag Into A Star Studded Handbag For Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera’s arrival in Australia for the first time in 15 years gave Menulog and Thinkerbell a unique opportunity to launch the new global TVC and brand campaign in a locally relevant way for Australians. Utilising Menulog’s distinctive delivery bag, Thinkerbell recruited Australian Indie designer By Weave Collection, to re-imagine it and create a star-studded […]

IMAA Announces New Board For 2024
  • Media

IMAA Announces New Board For 2024

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, today announced a new Board of Directors and a changing of the guard as the industry body enters its fourth year. Lead Image: 2023 Leadership Team The IMAA was founded in 2020 by five independent media agency directors […]

Havas & Reckitt Unleash “Flyhunt” Campaign for Mortein, Turning Billions of Flies into Billions of Ads
  • Campaigns

Havas & Reckitt Unleash “Flyhunt” Campaign for Mortein, Turning Billions of Flies into Billions of Ads

With the “Louie The Flyhunt” campaign, Australians are invited to participate in a unique experience that combines traditional manhunt tropes with cutting-edge technology. Set against the backdrop of the opening of Australia’s fly season, Mortein’s campaign features the notorious Australian icon, Louie the Fly, as the target in a thrilling fly hunt. Wanted posters featuring […]

Why Marketers Are Leaving Millions On The Table With Inefficient Tech Stacks
  • Partner Content

Why Marketers Are Leaving Millions On The Table With Inefficient Tech Stacks

We’re living in challenging economic times and, sadly, marketing departments often have their budgets cut first. At the same, companies are asking those same departments to produce more whilst cutting costs. That can seem like an un-squareable circle and, frankly, can be quite demoralising for teams. Marketing teams can save money, however. Over the past […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Limited Tickets Still Available For First Ever Industry Pantomime
  • Advertising

Limited Tickets Still Available For First Ever Industry Pantomime

With just over 24 hours to go until the world premiere of Addy Lala and the Mood Tea Thieves, limited tickets are still available for the pantomime, which will run for one night only at the Everest Theatre in Sydney’s Seymour Centre on December 5th. All in the industry are encouraged to come along to […]

Palin Communications joins GlobalCom PR Network
  • Marketing

Palin Communications joins GlobalCom PR Network

Specialist Australian health PR agency, Palin Communications, has joined GlobalCom PR Network with a view to delivering meaningful, consistent, impactful, global health campaigns across a range of countries and regions.