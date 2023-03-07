Embracing Equity On International Women’s Day With IAS’ Jessica Miles

In this opinion piece, Jessica Miles, Integral Ad Science’s country manager ANZ, talks about the importance of equity at every life stage.

This International Women’s Day theme is #EmbraceEquity. For those confused by how we ended up here, spruiking “equity” when we were just talking about “equality,” I will explain why “equality” needs a rethink.

Providing individuals or groups access to the same resources or opportunities is no longer enough. Instead, IWD encourages us to recognise unique backgrounds and circumstances and allocate resources to ensure everyone’s success and reach an equal outcome.

A typical image of equity versus equality is three people standing at a fence trying to watch a sports game.

Equality allows all three people to watch the game over the fence regardless of height or disability- the assumption being everyone benefits from the same support. Given that only one of these three people has the size or capability to see over the fence, equity ensures that they all can see over the wall; everyone gets the support they need.

An admirable endeavour, however, would be to get rid of the fence so that all three could see the game without any support, removing the cause of inequity.

These rewards and recognition are based on skill, capability, and success regardless of background and circumstance considered when undertaking equitable ventures.

Focusing solely on equity can distract from the broader goal of achieving true gender equality. While it is essential to address the historical disparities and systemic inequalities that have affected women and other minorities, it is also essential to recognise that everyone faces unique challenges and barriers. By framing gender issues solely in terms of equity, we risk creating a narrow and limited understanding of gender equality that fails to address the full range of issues facing men and women.

In “Of Boys and Men” by Richard Reeves, he explores the challenges for men in modern American society. He states that boys are falling behind girls in educational attainment through his research. In 2017, 64 per cent of girls graduated high school with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, compared to 57 per cent of boys.

In addition, girls have higher rates of college attendance and completion than boys. He goes on to list several reasons why boys may be falling behind in education, but one key factor is that schools are designed to reward traits that are more common in girls, such as the ability to sit still and focus for long periods.

On the other hand, boys tend to be more physically active and may struggle to adapt to the passive nature of classroom learning. Another factor is the lack of male role models in education, with the majority of teachers in the US being female. The consequences of falling behind in education include unemployment, poverty, and involvement in the criminal justice system.

While a blanket “equity-based” approach can have drawbacks, it can be particularly effective when applied in the right situation. As per Richard Reeves’s insights, equity-based approaches can help ensure that all students have access to the resources and support they need to succeed, regardless of their background or circumstances.

A 2021 Australian Council for Educational Research report found that students from low socio-economic backgrounds are less likely to achieve high academic outcomes than their more advantaged peers. Equity-based approaches, such as targeted funding programs for disadvantaged schools or additional support and resources for at-risk students, can help address these disparities and ensure all students have an equal opportunity to succeed.

When applied mindfully in the workplace, equity-based approaches can help promote diversity. According to an Australian Human Rights Commission report, gender diversity in leadership positions was associated with higher financial performance.

So with a focus on boosting diversity, what practices can we implement in our businesses today?

Provide mentorship and leadership opportunities so that all employees can grasp what is possible and confidently pave their career path armed with knowledge.

Educate and train: Provide access to necessary education and training to succeed. This can include training programs focusing on digital marketing, data analytics, and leadership development in our industry.

Build a diverse talent pipeline: Companies must actively seek candidates from various backgrounds and experiences to attract and retain a diverse workforce. This can involve partnering with organisations that support underrepresented groups and engaging with diverse professional networks and organisations.

Offer flexible work arrangements: Offering flexible work arrangements, such as remote work, part-time work, or flexible hours, can attract and retain a diverse workforce. These arrangements can be particularly beneficial for working parents, caregivers, and individuals with disabilities.

Review and update policies and practices: Companies should review and update their policies and practices to ensure that they promote diversity and inclusion. This can involve reviewing hiring and promotion practices, evaluating benefits and compensation packages, and creating a harassment-free workplace.

While there are many business initiatives to boost diversity and lift society, where does this leave us as individuals?

I like to reflect on my childhood and the learnings from my experiences as a child from a low-socioeconomic background. Growing up as an only child to a divorced Asian mother in housing commission, with a drug dealer next door and a ‘bogan’ down the street telling me to “go back to where I came from,” I was taught early on that I needed to build my box to see over the fence.

But through this, I learnt to overcome challenges. I learnt determination and resilience. Equality for me meant access to public schooling, access to the selective school exam, access to HECs loans to complete university, and access to a rewarding career.

How did I buck the trend that predicted a path of poverty and unemployment? I put that down to my mum, who forfeited her career aspirations to ensure I followed a path leading to a better life. A more equitable world would have enabled her to have a career and independently raise a healthy and happy child in a positive environment without racial harassment.

So while there is much debate on equality vs equity, where it is appropriate and where it isn’t, I only have to look at my mum to see the sacrifices she made for me and wonder if a more equitable world would have allowed her a better quality of life, which makes me committed to championing #EmbraceEquity.