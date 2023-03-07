Embracing Equity On International Women’s Day With IAS’ Jessica Miles
In this opinion piece, Jessica Miles, Integral Ad Science’s country manager ANZ, talks about the importance of equity at every life stage.
This International Women’s Day theme is #EmbraceEquity. For those confused by how we ended up here, spruiking “equity” when we were just talking about “equality,” I will explain why “equality” needs a rethink.
Providing individuals or groups access to the same resources or opportunities is no longer enough. Instead, IWD encourages us to recognise unique backgrounds and circumstances and allocate resources to ensure everyone’s success and reach an equal outcome.
A typical image of equity versus equality is three people standing at a fence trying to watch a sports game.
Equality allows all three people to watch the game over the fence regardless of height or disability- the assumption being everyone benefits from the same support. Given that only one of these three people has the size or capability to see over the fence, equity ensures that they all can see over the wall; everyone gets the support they need.
An admirable endeavour, however, would be to get rid of the fence so that all three could see the game without any support, removing the cause of inequity.
These rewards and recognition are based on skill, capability, and success regardless of background and circumstance considered when undertaking equitable ventures.
Focusing solely on equity can distract from the broader goal of achieving true gender equality. While it is essential to address the historical disparities and systemic inequalities that have affected women and other minorities, it is also essential to recognise that everyone faces unique challenges and barriers. By framing gender issues solely in terms of equity, we risk creating a narrow and limited understanding of gender equality that fails to address the full range of issues facing men and women.
In “Of Boys and Men” by Richard Reeves, he explores the challenges for men in modern American society. He states that boys are falling behind girls in educational attainment through his research. In 2017, 64 per cent of girls graduated high school with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, compared to 57 per cent of boys.
In addition, girls have higher rates of college attendance and completion than boys. He goes on to list several reasons why boys may be falling behind in education, but one key factor is that schools are designed to reward traits that are more common in girls, such as the ability to sit still and focus for long periods.
On the other hand, boys tend to be more physically active and may struggle to adapt to the passive nature of classroom learning. Another factor is the lack of male role models in education, with the majority of teachers in the US being female. The consequences of falling behind in education include unemployment, poverty, and involvement in the criminal justice system.
While a blanket “equity-based” approach can have drawbacks, it can be particularly effective when applied in the right situation. As per Richard Reeves’s insights, equity-based approaches can help ensure that all students have access to the resources and support they need to succeed, regardless of their background or circumstances.
A 2021 Australian Council for Educational Research report found that students from low socio-economic backgrounds are less likely to achieve high academic outcomes than their more advantaged peers. Equity-based approaches, such as targeted funding programs for disadvantaged schools or additional support and resources for at-risk students, can help address these disparities and ensure all students have an equal opportunity to succeed.
When applied mindfully in the workplace, equity-based approaches can help promote diversity. According to an Australian Human Rights Commission report, gender diversity in leadership positions was associated with higher financial performance.
So with a focus on boosting diversity, what practices can we implement in our businesses today?
- Provide mentorship and leadership opportunities so that all employees can grasp what is possible and confidently pave their career path armed with knowledge.
- Educate and train: Provide access to necessary education and training to succeed. This can include training programs focusing on digital marketing, data analytics, and leadership development in our industry.
- Build a diverse talent pipeline: Companies must actively seek candidates from various backgrounds and experiences to attract and retain a diverse workforce. This can involve partnering with organisations that support underrepresented groups and engaging with diverse professional networks and organisations.
- Offer flexible work arrangements: Offering flexible work arrangements, such as remote work, part-time work, or flexible hours, can attract and retain a diverse workforce. These arrangements can be particularly beneficial for working parents, caregivers, and individuals with disabilities.
- Review and update policies and practices: Companies should review and update their policies and practices to ensure that they promote diversity and inclusion. This can involve reviewing hiring and promotion practices, evaluating benefits and compensation packages, and creating a harassment-free workplace.
While there are many business initiatives to boost diversity and lift society, where does this leave us as individuals?
I like to reflect on my childhood and the learnings from my experiences as a child from a low-socioeconomic background. Growing up as an only child to a divorced Asian mother in housing commission, with a drug dealer next door and a ‘bogan’ down the street telling me to “go back to where I came from,” I was taught early on that I needed to build my box to see over the fence.
But through this, I learnt to overcome challenges. I learnt determination and resilience. Equality for me meant access to public schooling, access to the selective school exam, access to HECs loans to complete university, and access to a rewarding career.
How did I buck the trend that predicted a path of poverty and unemployment? I put that down to my mum, who forfeited her career aspirations to ensure I followed a path leading to a better life. A more equitable world would have enabled her to have a career and independently raise a healthy and happy child in a positive environment without racial harassment.
So while there is much debate on equality vs equity, where it is appropriate and where it isn’t, I only have to look at my mum to see the sacrifices she made for me and wonder if a more equitable world would have allowed her a better quality of life, which makes me committed to championing #EmbraceEquity.
Please login with linkedin to commentIAS
Latest News
Hurry! Early Bird Tickets For Women Leading Tech Awards Close On Friday!
Want to celebrate amazing women in the tech space but at a discounted price? Don't let the finger hover for long here.
Remember Dolly? Are Media Speaks To B&T On The Transformation Of The Women’s Mag
IWD provides the perfect opportunity to discuss Are Media's magazine business. No, B&T didn't mention Rugby League Week.
Cannes In Cairns Agenda Reveal!
It's the Cannes In Cairns agenda reveal! Minus an incredibly embarrassing YouTube moment using pink or blue crackers.
Gender Pay Gap Widens Year-On-Year With Women Holding Half The Cash Of Men
Women hold half the amount of savings on average than men do, based on findings from the comparison website Finder. The average Aussie woman has $21,499 in savings, compared to $43,441 for men. he gap (102 percent) is greater compared to 2022 (83 percent) when the average woman had $21,233 in savings, while the average […]
ABC Will Not “Dignify” Daily Mail & News Corp Stories About Lisa Millar’s Appearance
The last thing we need on IWD is this news. A cupcake shortage probably would not be ideal either.
Australian Women Effectively Work Free From 3:56pm Today
Contemplating a bit of a bludge this afternoon? Well, turn that bludge into a concerted political movement with this.
Wunderman Thompson Expands Award-Winning Mentoring App Across APAC
Wunderman Thompson has expanded its peer-to-peer mentoring app, Magpie, across APAC following its launch in the UK on International Women’s Day last year. The app is designed to empower and connect women across the business using a matchmaking style based on the mentor’s expertise and knowledge. The app has 15 themes ranging from maternity and […]
Yahoo’s Rachel Page Re-Emerges With Seven West Media
There can be no denying Rachel Page boasts a resume as long as your arm. Just to clarify, not a yeti's arm.
A Look Back At The Women In Media Awards Power List
We're not big reminiscers here at B&T. Save for last year's Women in Media powerlist & the '86 rugby league grand final.
Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Ressa Speaks To B&T On Freedom of Speech
Yes, you're getting a Nobel Peace Laureate here! Further confirmation B&T's now usurped two-minute noodles for value.
The Networking Group Helping Women In Programmatic Flourish
Networking groups are often touted as an effective medium for women in male-dominated industries to form strong working relationships, bond over shared experiences, and elevate each other. The Women In Programmatic Network (TWIPN) is no different, though the idea that women are under-represented in advertising and marketing is something of a misnomer. Data from the […]
B&T’s Counting Down The Greatest Female Focused Ads Ever!
What better way to kick-off B&T's IWD festival than this! Even more better if you're dieting & can't eat any cupcakes.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Survivor Reports Its Biggest Tuesday Audience This Year
10's Survivor proving to be just as tenacious as Destiny Child's Survivor lyrics - "I will survive, keep on survivin'."
TotallyAwesome Supports Staff Going Through Fertility Treatment With Funding & Leave
TotallyAwesome announces fertility treatment initiative for staff. Stresses it's humans only, not stud race horses.
Bullfrog Media Launches Pro-Bono Residency Worth $25,000 To Women-Led Start-Ups
Bullfrog Media has launched “Fair Advantage” a pro-bono residency for pre-seed Melbourne startups that are majority owned and led by women and/or non-binary people. Revealed on International Women’s Day, the six-month residency includes 24-hour access to a co-working space at Bullfrog HQ in Cremorne, near Richmond Station as well as a roadmap of $25,000 worth […]
I Hate Victoria’s Secret, So Why Do I Click On Their Ads?
B&T reporter reveals her loathing for lingerie brand. Be thankful we didn't get our editor started on Orange Creams.
GroupM Introduces Menopause Policy
B&T applauds this top GroupM initiative. We also reckon you should get a week off when your team wins the grand final.
Insight Sport Reveals 100 Most Powerful Women In Australian Sport
Insight Sport, News Corp Australia’s editorial series into women’s sport, rounds out its inaugural month today with a dedicated Power and Influence edition to celebrate International Women’s Day, revealing the key players shaping its future. Across 12-pages, Insight Sport identifies the 100 most powerful women in sport, the culmination of months of work to identify […]
Mediabrands: Aussie Media Lags In Sustainability & Inclusivity
Australian media are lagging global counterparts on sustainability commitments; and DE&I ambitions are not translating into accountability are two key findings of the Australian report of IPG Mediabrands’ latest Media Responsibility Index, launched today.
Ipsos Study: Aussies Committed To Gender Equality, Yet 51% Agree It’s Coming At The Expense Of Men
Study says Aussies committed to gender equality. Less committed to letting drivers merge lanes & compassion to refugees.
FIFA Unveils Women’s World Cup Posters For Aussie-Kiwi Tournament
FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off in Australia/NZ in July. Demand for Chinese-made inflatable kangaroos set to skyrocket.
Swimming Australia Joins Worldwide Call To #EmbraceEquity
Let's be honest, they win practically most of our medals, so who's B&T not to run this Swimming Australia news.
Latest IGA Campaign Shows Value Of Business On Local Communities
IGA has launched a campaign based on findings in a local economic impact report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers that quantifies the impact that IGA has on enabling local communities across Australia to thrive. The study found IGA injects $8.2 billion into the Australian economy each year; that’s the equivalent of giving every person on the planet a […]
Female Voices At SCA Discuss IWD Via Special LISTNR Podcast
IWD not yet knocked the stuffing out of you? Things are never too late with this LISTNR podcast.
“The Baseline Should Be Equality”: Linktree’s Jessica Box
“I personally love that the UN’s International Women’s Day has a tech slant this year, I think it really shines a light on the digital gender pay gap and inequality for women and girls specifically,” said Jessica Box, senior director, product insights & analytics, at Linktree. “The UN estimates that the lack of access women […]
Laura Prael: Common Women Advertising Faux Pas Include Using “Phallic Symbols”
This expert says don't make these mistakes when marketing to women. Some also kinda cross over to men too.
Apparent Promotes Candice Lombard To Chief Of Staff
Candice Lombard thinking Jaws theme or Imperial March for meetings entry after being name Apparent's chief of staff.
Andie Crawford: Brands Used To Assume Women Were “Fragile”
Alt/Shift's GM Andie Crawford muses on this IWD. Although B&T does stress we're happy to have her anytime of the year.
Dentsu Queensland Promotes Emily Cook To GM
It's cooking up in Brisbane at present. And you need look no further than Emily Cook's promotion to smell said cooking.
SCA Announces Renewed Parental Leave Policy For Staff
Work for Southern Cross Austereo? Well, get rooting immediately on receipt of this worthy news.
“Businesses Need To Get Serious”: Bazaarvoice’s Kate Musgrove
Bazaarvoice's Kate Musgrove mounts rallying cry for women in digital. Mercifully didn't use Delta over a loud speaker.
Whitney Cali Reflects On A Career In Digital As A Woman
Here, Whitney Cali reflects on her long career in the male-dominated digital world. Admits she has never drunk Monster.
July’s Zhoe Low On Unconscious Bias & Tech Tools
Zhoe Low says unconscious bias is still HUGE in the tech space. And not merely assuming people love the Matrix films.
WPP Acquires German Healthcare Specialist 3K Communication
WPP has announced that it has acquired 3K Agentur für Kommunikation (3K), one of the leading healthcare specialist PR agencies in Germany. 3K will become part of the Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) global network, strengthening its healthcare presence in Europe and expanding its operations in Germany. Founded 25 years ago, 3K is known for its expertise […]
Australia Dominates Spikes Asia Awards
Spikes Asia has released the winners for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners with Australian agencies picking up the most awards of any country. There were some 267 winners spread across the 25 categories, from a shortlist of 651 pieces of work. You can take a look at all the winners HERE but, to save […]
Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself
MAFS was the winner in entertainment last night, as the other brides tried to save Bronte from red-flag Harrison. Whilst Bronte wasn’t happy about the intervention, the drama did help Nine secure an overall audience share of 31.6 percent. This was followed by Seven with 25.8 percent, Network 10 with 17.7 percent, ABC with 17.4 […]