Eddie Mcguire, Jimmy Bartel And Anthony Hudson Join Nine’s AFL Podcast
By Sofia Geraghty
Nine is expanding its AFL coverage,  with 9Podcasts and 3AW introducing a podcast hosted by AFL journalist and commentator Eddie Mcguire.

Former Collingwood President Mcguire will be joined by  three-time premiership player, and Norm Smith and Brownlow medalist, Jimmy Bartel. 

Released every Monday, the podcast will see the personalities react to the weekend that was, and set the agenda for the week to come by diving straight into the hottest topics in footy.

Nine says “It promises to be a no holds barred, no quarter given or taken, debate and discussion, that poses the big question: will Jimmy be able to handle Eddie?”

Eddie McGuire said, “Jimmy has become one of the strongest voices in football analysis. He understands the game as well as anyone, from being a champion player to his knowledge of list management not to mention his burgeoning media career. I’m excited to be discussing the game we love with an insider’s knowledge and supporter’s passion, while bringing the decision makers of the game to the debate.”

Joining the 9Podcasts AFL line up, is Anthony Hudson, who has called some of the most memorable moments in footy history. 

“Huddo” will sit down with the game’s greatest coaches and players to hear stories about iconic footy moments, life after footy and more. 

Huddo said: “I can’t wait to tell fantastic footy stories each week – talking with the game’s big names, reliving great moments and exploring the comprehensive 3AW archives starting with the 90’s which was an amazing era of football on and off the field.”

Eddie, Jimmy and Huddo round out 3AW’s  coverage of the AFL, joining Jaqui Felgate, Matthew Lloyd, Leigh Matthews, Caroline Wilson, Tim Lane and a host of others.

Nine’s new AFL podcasts by 9Podcasts will be available on all podcast platforms.

