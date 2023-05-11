Digital Marketing Agency Rocket Announces Four New Hires

Sydney-based digital marketing agency Rocket has announced the addition of four professionals to its team, following a series of client wins this year. The new hires, Talib Virji from Admatic, Sam Lucas from Cogency, Rebecca Stiff from Barefruit, and Nina Baker from Brick and Mortar, bring with them a wealth of expertise and diverse skill sets.

“Nina, Talib, Sam and Rebecca are outstanding individuals with excellent experience in the digital space. They will bolster the team and I am confident, along with our existing team, help Rocket to continue to deliver outstanding client outcomes in 2023,” said James Lawrence, co-founder of Rocket Agency.

L-R: Nina Baker, Sam Lucas, Rebecca Stiff & Talib Virji

The hires come on the back of a string of new client wins to start 2023. The list includes a diverse range of Australian and International businesses, including Amazon Singapore, Hudson, Fujitsu General, Business Australia, University of Notre Dame, City of Parramatta, RSPCA Queensland, and the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.

“It has been tremendously satisfying to win each of these accounts. In most cases we have come out ahead in super competitive pitches. Often against some much larger global agencies. It’s a testament to the incredible work that Rocket has been doing in recent years that these leading brands have entrusted their digital initiatives to us,” Lawrence added.

The first few months of 2023 has seen Rocket Agency experience huge growth, with a surge in interest from prospective clients looking to shift SEO and digital media to the Surry Hills based agency.

Since its establishment in 2017, Rocket Agency has served clients through search engine optimisation (SEO), Google Ads, and paid social marketing. In addition, Rocket retains a full-service Creative Team within the agency to provide digital creative support for marketing clients.