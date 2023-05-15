Digital Agency Revium Joins The IMAA

Full­-service digital agency Revium has revealed it has become an official member of the Independent Media Agencies Australia (IMAA).

The move follows strong revenue and client growth for the agency over the past year, with the opening of a Brisbane office and two recent senior hires with Rebecca White as Queensland Agency Director and Rob Francazio as General Manager – Growth.

The IMAA was established in February 2020 as the national industry body representing Australia’s independent media agencies. Its purpose is to provide a platform for support and collaboration between agencies, as well as showcase and reinforce the benefits of working with 100 per cent Australia-owned agencies.

IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said: “We are delighted to welcome Revium as our newest IMAA member, taking our membership to more than 160 independent agencies. It’s great to see a strong showing from digital marketing agencies, and Revium’s CX and data skills, among our membership demonstrating the breadth of the IMAA. We are gearing up for a big second half of 2023, and Revium will now benefit from our initiatives.”

Revium managing director, Adam Barty (lead image), said: “It’s great to be on board and accepted as a member of the IMAA to really champion Australian-owned agencies and businesses. While we have decades of experience as an agency, we have really hit the ground running this year in terms of both staff and client growth, as well as a recent ISO accreditation.

“Joining the IMAA marks the next step in realising our vision to provide Australian corporates with a credible alternative to the big consultancies in the digital space, as we strive to become one of the leading digital transformation businesses in the country.”