Dentsu Queensland Promotes Emily Cook To GM

Dentsu Queensland has announced the promotion of Emily Cook into the role of general manager of its Queensland business.

The announcement follows the successful onboarding of Tourism & Events Queensland, and a year of significant growth for the agency in Queensland, which culminated in their shortlisting for State Agency of the Year at the B&T awards in 2022.

Chris Ernst & Emily Cook

Managing director of dentsu Queensland, Chris Ernst, said: “This is a proud day for dentsu Queensland, as we recognise someone who’s contributed so much to our business over the past two years. The impact that Emily has had on our team, our partners, and our organisation has been nothing short of exceptional, and I know I speak on behalf of all in congratulating her on this promotion.”

Cook joined the agency group in 2021 in the role of head of client partnerships, Carat, having returned to Brisbane after seven and a half years working in Sydney and Melbourne.

In her time interstate Cook held leadership positions at Wavemaker and Mediacom, and led clients including Vodafone, Nestle’, and Carlton & United Breweries.

Since returning to Queensland and joining dentsu, Cook has played a critical role in the growth of the agency both culturally and commercially. She has led partnerships with the group’s largest clients including The Lottery Corporation, Aveo Retirement Living, The Coffee Club, McCormick and Great Southern Bank, with the latter taking out an Effie in the Challenger Brand category in October 2022 and 3 x Australian Marketing Institute Awards.

In 2022 Cook’s growth and contribution to the industry was also recognised in her selection to take part in the prestigious 2022 Marketing Academy cohort, in addition to being shortlisted for Industry Awards including the 2022 Women in Media & most recently in the 2023 Women Leading Tech Awards.

In her new capacity, Cook will lead people, clients, and partnerships for Carat and iProspect in Queensland, as well as leading employee experience and operations on the ground for the Queensland group.

Cook said: “I’m extremely proud of what we have created here at dentsu Queensland. It has been an epic two years of growth for our agency and our people. I am so grateful to Chris and the broader dentsu business for this recognition and the opportunity to be fearless in championing the sustainable growth of our 70+ people, our business and our media and client partnerships. 2022 was such a highlight working with each of the uncompromising individuals under the roof at 549 Queen Street, with 2023 already off to a flying start, I am so excited about our journey ahead.”