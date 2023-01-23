Deloitte Digital Melbourne Mines San Fran For New Creative Directors

Deloitte Digital has appointed Sally Hastings and Scot van den Driesen as associate creative directors within the Australian business, based in Melbourne.

The pair join the firm from San Francisco based Venables Bell and Partners where they worked on brands including Reebok, Chipotle and Frito-Lay. Previously the pair worked at Deloitte owned agency Heat where they created campaigns for Instagram, EA Sports, THX and Levi’s, winning a host of awards and accolades along the way.

Sally Hastings and Scot van den Driesen

Executive creative director at Deloitte Digital, Charles Baylis said: “We’re always looking for creative talent that can seize the opportunities that exist in a place like Deloitte Digital, and we got lucky. Scot and Sal found us. Beyond their experience and talent, we’re really excited to add another two great human beings to the team.”

The pair join the fast-growing creative consultancy at an exciting time, with Deloitte Digital Australia recently awarded APAC Creative Agency of the Year and Australian Agency of the Year in Campaign Brief’s annual creative awards “The Work”.

Hastings commneted: “When looking for an opportunity that wasn’t just more of the same, we couldn’t look past what was happening at Deloitte Digital. We found some smart thinking by some really good people. I’m so pumped to see what we can create together.”

Van den Driese said: “As soon as Adrian, Matt, Chuck and co joined Deloitte Digital Australia, I knew it was an agency to watch. And watch I did for years, from afar, with envy. So, to say I’m chuffed to be part of the team is an understatement. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

The appointments are effective from mid-January.

