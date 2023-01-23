Deloitte Digital Melbourne Mines San Fran For New Creative Directors

Executive creative director at Deloitte Digital, Charles Baylis said: “We’re always looking for creative talent that can seize the opportunities that exist in a place like Deloitte Digital, and we got lucky. Scot and Sal found us. Beyond their experience and talent, we’re really excited to add another two great human beings to the team.”

The pair join the fast-growing creative consultancy at an exciting time, with Deloitte Digital Australia recently awarded APAC Creative Agency of the Year and Australian Agency of the Year in Campaign Brief’s annual creative awards “The Work”.

Hastings commneted: “When looking for an opportunity that wasn’t just more of the same, we couldn’t look past what was happening at Deloitte Digital. We found some smart thinking by some really good people. I’m so pumped to see what we can create together.”