DECJUBA Lands Winter Staple With AI Social Media Stunt Via HERO

DECJUBA has landed its must-have Winter fashion piece with an epic social media stunt. The innovative AI clip has captured the attention of DECJUBA lovers, generating over half a million views on social media overnight and marking the arrival of the brand’s newest D-LUXE Basics puffer collection.

Created in partnership with creative agency HERO and production partner Creativa, the AI clip shows the puffer-clad plane arriving at Melbourne Airport to the surprise of the startled passengers inside the terminal, with viewers on social media asking, “Is that for real?!”.

 

 To put comments to rest, DECJUBA can confirm that while the stunt is very convincing thanks to 3D animation, rendering and a little creativity, its sleek and stylish puffers made with recycled materials are currently only available in human-sized measurements.

“Our puffers are an iconic brand favourite, so we wanted to find a new and playful way to celebrate the arrival of this new must-have staple for winter. HERO came up with this idea and we loved it!” said Tania Austin, founder and CEO of DECJUBA and D-LUXE Basics.

“It’s been amazing to see the positive response from our launch take off with our customers. There are so many innovative opportunities we can explore in this space, and we are excited to share what’s next for our brands,” Austin said.

“Creating such a realistic render presented numerous challenges, but our team was committed to bringing this vision to life with DECJUBA. From perfecting lighting and shadows to ensuring every detail was impeccably executed, our animators have truly outdone themselves, and we’re proud to see this content soar,” said Ben Lilley, creative chairman of HERO.

The ‘D-LUXE Puffer Plane’ won’t be picking up passengers anytime soon, but customers wanting to check out the new puffer range can shop the new collection in-store and online.




B&T Magazine