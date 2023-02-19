At B&T we ask ChatGPT, the spectre looming over everyone’s jobs, to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day.

This time, we asked ChatGPT to have a crack at writing a story about the married Miss Universe stars advert for Rihanna’s beauty brand, Fenty.

ChatGPT, as a robot devoid of human emotions seems to have missed the advert’s obvious appeal, writing an effusive but dull story. Here’s the vid, just in case you missed it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARIANA VARELA (@marianajvarela)



We asked it to Write an article with a headline about Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico’s advert for Fenty in the style of B&T. Here’s what it wrote:

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico sizzle in Fenty’s latest campaign!

Fenty Beauty, the wildly popular cosmetics brand founded by pop icon Rihanna, has just unveiled its latest campaign featuring two stunning beauty queens: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico. The dynamic duo showcases the brand’s latest collection of makeup and beauty products, capturing the essence of Fenty’s bold and inclusive vision.

The campaign features a series of captivating images and videos that celebrate the diverse beauty of women from different backgrounds. Miss Argentina, Estefania Bernal, and Miss Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson, both radiate confidence and glamour as they model Fenty’s latest line of makeup, which includes bold lipsticks, shimmering eyeshadows, and highlighters that make your skin glow.

Fenty has always been at the forefront of promoting inclusivity and diversity in the beauty industry, and this latest campaign is no exception. The brand continues to celebrate different skin tones, textures, and styles, giving women the tools they need to express themselves and feel confident in their own skin.

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico are perfect ambassadors for Fenty’s vision, embodying the brand’s ethos of empowering women to be their true selves. The two beauty queens are not only stunning but also strong and inspirational, serving as role models for women everywhere.

The Fenty campaign featuring Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico is sure to turn heads and make waves in the beauty industry. With its vibrant colors, inclusive message, and empowering models, this latest campaign is a must-see for anyone who loves makeup and believes in the power of self-expression.