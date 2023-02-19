Daily ChatGPT: Fenty’s Plenty

Daily ChatGPT: Fenty’s Plenty
Chat GPT
By Chat GPT
SHARE
THIS



At B&T we ask ChatGPT, the spectre looming over everyone’s jobs, to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day.

This time, we asked ChatGPT to have a crack at writing a story about the married Miss Universe stars advert for Rihanna’s beauty brand, Fenty.

ChatGPT, as a robot devoid of human emotions seems to have missed the advert’s obvious appeal, writing an effusive but dull story. Here’s the vid, just in case you missed it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MARIANA VARELA (@marianajvarela)


We asked it to Write an article with a headline about Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico’s advert for Fenty in the style of B&T. Here’s what it wrote:

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico sizzle in Fenty’s latest campaign!

Fenty Beauty, the wildly popular cosmetics brand founded by pop icon Rihanna, has just unveiled its latest campaign featuring two stunning beauty queens: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico. The dynamic duo showcases the brand’s latest collection of makeup and beauty products, capturing the essence of Fenty’s bold and inclusive vision.

The campaign features a series of captivating images and videos that celebrate the diverse beauty of women from different backgrounds. Miss Argentina, Estefania Bernal, and Miss Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson, both radiate confidence and glamour as they model Fenty’s latest line of makeup, which includes bold lipsticks, shimmering eyeshadows, and highlighters that make your skin glow.

Fenty has always been at the forefront of promoting inclusivity and diversity in the beauty industry, and this latest campaign is no exception. The brand continues to celebrate different skin tones, textures, and styles, giving women the tools they need to express themselves and feel confident in their own skin.

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico are perfect ambassadors for Fenty’s vision, embodying the brand’s ethos of empowering women to be their true selves. The two beauty queens are not only stunning but also strong and inspirational, serving as role models for women everywhere.

The Fenty campaign featuring Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico is sure to turn heads and make waves in the beauty industry. With its vibrant colors, inclusive message, and empowering models, this latest campaign is a must-see for anyone who loves makeup and believes in the power of self-expression.

Please login with linkedin to comment

ChatGPT

Latest News

Dan Lake Joins B&T’s Sister Title Travel Weekly As Editor
  • Media

Dan Lake Joins B&T’s Sister Title Travel Weekly As Editor

DAN LAKE, THE NEWLY MINTED EDITOR FOR TRAVEL WEEKLY AUSTRALIA, HAS CROSSED THE TASMAN AND IS SETTLING INTO A NEW LIFE IN SYDNEY TO SPEARHEAD THE BRAND INTO AN EXCITING PERIOD OF GROWTH AND EXPANSION. After 16 years of news journalism at Newshub, including a role as Travel editor at Warner Brothers Discovery, The Misfits […]

Indianapolis - Circa January 2019: Domino's Pizza Carryout Restaurant. Dominos is consistently one of the top five companies in terms of online transactions II
  • Marketing

TwentyTwo Digital To Cook Up New Email Marketing For Domino’s

Brisbane-based marketing agency TwentyTwo Digital is set to cook up a new email marketing strategy for Domino’s. TwentyTwo is set to use its data-driven approach to test and optimise Domino’s national corporate store offers, pricing, and promotions. TwentyTwo’s founder and managing director, Sarah Pelecanos said performing data analysis to ensure clients receive the best possible […]

Would You Let Bundaberg Fans Throw You A Wedding?
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

Would You Let Bundaberg Fans Throw You A Wedding?

The famous Bundy distillery has opened its doors to celebrate love and is looking for one lucky couple to say ‘I do’ in front of the big bear himself. One thirsty couple will get the chance to host their wedding ‘ceRUMony’ at the Bundaberg Distillery for them and 40 guests. Bundy will fly the two […]

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments
  • Opinion
  • Technology

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments

In this op-ed, Imran Masood (pictured), DoubleVerify’s ANZ country manager explains that while Connected TV (CTV) presents an exciting opportunity for advertisers, it isn’t without problems. CTV combines the audience targeting capabilities of digital with the large screen viewing experience of linear TV. According to Magnite research, 83 per cent of all Australian OTT users […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Hayu Launches Local Content
  • Media

Hayu Launches Local Content

Hayu accounces it's now producing local content. Thankfully neither in the dating or the cooking genres.