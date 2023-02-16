Married Miss Universe Contestants Star In Sultry Spot For Rihanna’s Perfume

Married Miss Universe Contestants Star In Sultry Spot For Rihanna's Perfume
The South Americans don’t always get on with one another (look no further than the World Cup), however, Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico proved that love is indeed the answer when they met at at the Miss Universe pageant in 2019, fell in love and subsequently married last year.

Now Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín have been enlisted by none other than Rihanna’s own beauty brand, Fenty, to help promote the singer/billionaire’s new perfume. (Check out Rihanna’s cool new Vogue cover HERE.)

Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela

The spot, called “Come Smell Me”, sees Varela and Valentín chat in their native Spanish about their affection for one another and the Fenty fragrance.

It’s a simply shot, easy ad that B&T feels will possibly have more male admirers than female. So, definitely credit due there!

Check it out below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MARIANA VARELA (@marianajvarela)

