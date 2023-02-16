Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Show Off Son On Vogue Cover & People Are Losing Their Minds

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Show Off Son On Vogue Cover & People Are Losing Their Minds
By B&T Magazine
Can life get any better for singer and businesswoman Rihanna? Newly minted billionaire, recently pregnant with her second child and Super Bowl chanteuse.

Now the 35-year-old gigastar has landed the front cover of the latest edition of British Vogue, starring with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their 10-month-year-old son.

Interestingly, the star duo have been especially private about the child and have never even revealed his name publicly.

In the accompanying interview with Vogue (which you can read in full HERE) the songstress describes motherhood as “legendary” saying “it’s everything”.

Now the just released photos of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their child has immediately broke the internet, as fans swooned over the family.

Check out some of the social media reaction below:

Not that everyone is on the Rihanna bandwagon, however. As these things tend to do, her performance at Sunday night’s Super Bowl has attracted the ire of America’s Christian right, with one leading commentator likening the half-time show to a satanic ritual!

Appearing on Real America’s Voice, host Grant Stinchfield became irate describing the Super Bowl performance and the back-up dancers that looked like “Chinese spy balloons”.

“She’s dressed in red, and she falls from the sky, surrounded by people dressed in white like angels,” he said. “Do we know the story from the Bible when Satan fell from heaven, and he brought down those fallen angels with him?”

Yes, watch the lunacy unfold below:

