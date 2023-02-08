Reader, it’s that time again. The time where we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our most-read article from yesterday so we can prove that it won’t take our jobs, nor yours.

This time, ChatGPT took on our article announcing that the voting for the B&T 30 Under 30 People’s Choice award was open.

Naturally, we made a quip about Harry Styles’ ill-advised assertion that people like him don’t win awards. ChatGPT meanwhile, played the story with a straight bat.

We asked it to “Write an article with a headline announcing that voting for B&T’s 30 under 30 People’s Choice award is now open in the style of B&T.”

Here’s what it produced:

Voting Now Open for B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award: Cast Your Vote for the Most Inspiring Young Talents in the Industry!

It’s that time of year again! B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award is now open for voting and it’s time to celebrate the best and brightest young talent in the industry. This award recognizes the outstanding achievements of the next generation of leaders and recognizes the hard work, dedication and creativity of individuals who are making a real impact in their respective fields.

The 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award is an opportunity for the industry to come together and celebrate the incredible achievements of young people. With so many amazing young individuals making waves in the industry, this award provides a platform to showcase their talent, innovation and dedication. The award also provides a valuable opportunity for industry peers and leaders to cast their vote and show their support for the next generation of leaders.

This year’s awards will feature some of the most talented young individuals from a range of different industries, including advertising, marketing, media, technology and more. Whether they’re working at an agency, a start-up, or in-house, these young professionals are making a real impact in their respective fields and are setting the standard for future generations.

So, how can you cast your vote? It’s easy! Simply visit the B&T website, browse the list of nominees and select the individual you believe deserves the award. You can vote for as many individuals as you like, so be sure to support all of the amazing young talent you admire.

The 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award is a fantastic opportunity for young professionals to be recognized for their hard work, dedication and creativity. So, what are you waiting for? Cast your vote now and show your support for the future of the industry!

With voting now open, this is your chance to have a say in who takes home this year’s award. So, don’t miss out! Get involved and cast your vote for the young talent who you believe deserves recognition for their achievements. The winners will be announced in a forthcoming issue of B&T, so be sure to keep an eye out!