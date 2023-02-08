Daily ChatGPT: B&T’s People’s Choice Award Voting Open

Daily ChatGPT: B&T’s People’s Choice Award Voting Open
Chat GPT
By Chat GPT
SHARE
THIS



Reader, it’s that time again. The time where we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our most-read article from yesterday so we can prove that it won’t take our jobs, nor yours.

This time, ChatGPT took on our article announcing that the voting for the B&T 30 Under 30 People’s Choice award was open.

Naturally, we made a quip about Harry Styles’ ill-advised assertion that people like him don’t win awards. ChatGPT meanwhile, played the story with a straight bat.

We asked it  to “Write an article with a headline announcing that voting for B&T’s 30 under 30 People’s Choice award is now open in the style of B&T.”

Here’s what it produced:

Voting Now Open for B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award: Cast Your Vote for the Most Inspiring Young Talents in the Industry!

It’s that time of year again! B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award is now open for voting and it’s time to celebrate the best and brightest young talent in the industry. This award recognizes the outstanding achievements of the next generation of leaders and recognizes the hard work, dedication and creativity of individuals who are making a real impact in their respective fields.

The 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award is an opportunity for the industry to come together and celebrate the incredible achievements of young people. With so many amazing young individuals making waves in the industry, this award provides a platform to showcase their talent, innovation and dedication. The award also provides a valuable opportunity for industry peers and leaders to cast their vote and show their support for the next generation of leaders.

This year’s awards will feature some of the most talented young individuals from a range of different industries, including advertising, marketing, media, technology and more. Whether they’re working at an agency, a start-up, or in-house, these young professionals are making a real impact in their respective fields and are setting the standard for future generations.

So, how can you cast your vote? It’s easy! Simply visit the B&T website, browse the list of nominees and select the individual you believe deserves the award. You can vote for as many individuals as you like, so be sure to support all of the amazing young talent you admire.

The 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award is a fantastic opportunity for young professionals to be recognized for their hard work, dedication and creativity. So, what are you waiting for? Cast your vote now and show your support for the future of the industry!

With voting now open, this is your chance to have a say in who takes home this year’s award. So, don’t miss out! Get involved and cast your vote for the young talent who you believe deserves recognition for their achievements. The winners will be announced in a forthcoming issue of B&T, so be sure to keep an eye out!

Please login with linkedin to comment

ChatGPT

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]