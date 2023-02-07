Don’t Want Harry To Win Again? Vote NOW For B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award!

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
Sadly entries for the B&T 30 Under 30 Awards have closed. But don’t worry, the popular but unorganized of the industry can still win a prize – because voting for the people’s choice award is Now OPEN!

If you know someone who is under 30, works in advertising, marketing or media, and is pretty fabulous at their job, then you can vote for them HERE

Or, you can really exercise your jealousy by voting for everyone else, but them. There’s no judgment at B&T (we can’t afford it). 

Alternatively you can vote for yourself. Its not sad, its self love. And, unless you’ve won yourself an Oscar or a Grammy (and let’s face it if you’re here reading this then you probably haven’t), then a B&T 30 Under 30 Award is going to be the most prestigious award you’ll ever win.

So cast away your shame away like the restrictive corset it is, and start campaigning for yourself. 

You can vote for as many people as you want, but you can only vote once, so if you’re going to vote for yourself or your friend multiple times, best get your nan and her friends involved. 

Last year Onam Khatri, Digital Marketing Director at OMD Australia won the coveted gong with a staggering 33,000 votes! Rumour has it she’s so popular and well-respected she has to start writing her Christmas cards in April.  

The People’s choice poll closes on Monday 27th February 2023. The winner will be announced at the B&T 30 Under 30 Awards on Wednesday 29th March 2023 at ivy, 330 George St, Sydney NSW 2000.

I’ll say it one more time – cast your vote HERE !

The 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, are widely regarded as the leading showcase for the brightest young talent working across marketing communications.

Three outstanding individuals will be recognised for their achievements in each of the 10 categories, as well as a Grand Prix award for the most influential individual overall.

You can find all the details on the awards right here and, to avoid disappointment, we highly recommend gathering your crew and securing your spots at the 30 Under 30 Awards night by purchasing early bird tickets (your bank account will thank you later).

