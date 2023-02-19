Vote NOW For B&T 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Awards

In the words of Wicked’s good witch Glinda “It’s all about popular, “and there’s no greater measure of popularity than the B&T 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award. 

This award is the most democratic of all, because it is voted for by you – the media industry. 

So if you know someone who is under 30, works in advertising, marketing or media, and is wonderful at their job (or just really damn likeable), you can vote for them below: 

 

 

The People’s choice poll closes on Monday 27th February 2023 and the winner will be announced at the B&T 30 Under 30 Awards on Wednesday 29th March 2023 at ivy, 330 George St, Sydney NSW 2000.

You can vote for as many people as you want, but you can only vote once, so if you’re going to vote for yourself or your friend multiple times, best get your family involved. 

