Crowd Media CEO & Founder Judy Sahay Accepted Into Forbes Business Council
Judy Sahay, Founder & Managing Director of Crowd Media Group has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council.
Judy Sahay (Finalist in B&T Women in Tech Awards, B&T Women in Media Awards) was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.
“We are honoured to welcome Judy Sahay into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council.
“Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Judy has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Judy will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Judy Sahay will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“I am truly honoured to be selected to join this network of successful entrepreneurs and business leaders from around the globe. The Forbes Business Council offers a genuine opportunity for members to share resources, knowledge and wisdom across our individual areas of expertise, whether that be marketing, advertising or technology. I am beyond excited to join the Forbes Business Council and know that this appointment will allow Crowd Media Group to further cement their leadership role both here in Australia and worldwide,” she said.
Please login with linkedin to commentforbes business council
Latest News
We Can Help Retain Women With Properly Funded Childcare, Says TABOO’s Suzi Williamson
Here's some top industry insights from TABOO's Suzi Williamson. Nothing about using vanilla for fridge smells, however.
Jim Beam Renews AFL Partnership
Jim Beam has today announced a two-year partnership renewal with the AFL as the Official Dark Spirits Partner of the AFL for 2020-21. Celebrating its 225th anniversary this year, Jim Beam’s partnership with the AFL brings together two brands alike in their shared values of respect, integrity, and togetherness and their focus on mateship and […]
Sydney Media & Night Time Industries Band Together To Keep Covid In ‘Check’
B&T's editor swears a swig of gin keeps COVID in check. And despite all the Céline Dion impersonations, he's COVID-free.
Is This The Bleakest McDonald’s Ad Ever?
Astute judges could criticise this headline as being mere clickbait. And they'd possibly be correct in their astuteness.
Alan Jones Goes After SBS For “Greatly Injuring” His Reputation By Calling Him A Racist, Liar & Misogynist
Oh dear, SBS has got Alan in a tizz & a flap. Apparently, one of his Shih Tzus felt the wrath of a Gucci slipper, too.
“I Ripped My Testicles Open With A Drill!” UFC Cage Fighter Fronts Possibly Worst Car Advert Ever Made
The wonderful thing about "worst ads evers" is they're often so terrible they're inches from becoming "best ads ever".
Frontline Leaders Blocked From Strategic Decision Making: Facebook Report
This Facebook report certainly makes for fascinating reading. The printed version can also assist with wobbly tables.
Thursday TV Wrap: The Bachelorette Struggles To Find The Love
The B&T office is much like The Bachelorette - sad, desperate & mixed with alcohol will sleep with just about anybody.
LOUD Appointed By NSW Trustee & Guardian
LOUD appointed by the NSW Trustee & Guardian. The cast of Bachelor In Paradise aren't waiting for the phone to ring.
Thinkerbell Unveils ‘Trojan Peas’ To Stop Your Housemates Pinching Your Häagen-Dazs
Nothing accentuates Häagen-Dazs' delicate, creamy texture and robust flavours quite like four cones, does it?
ARN Appoints Richie Wright As Adelaide Content Director
Make all the jokes you like about Adelaide, but they did give us Cold Chisel, The Angels & Redgum. OK, Redgum were crap.
Pernod Ricard Appoints Emotive As Ceative Agency
Indeed, the B&T office bar and lounge is a homage to Pernod Ricard. It's also a homage to gout and cirrhosis.
From Lockdown To Boomtown, Regional Australia Is The Place To Be
B&T just loves getting out and exploring regional Australia. Except for Canberra and Wodonga which are shitholes.
Suzuki Reframes The Road In ‘Mindframe’ Brand Campaign Via Deloitte Digital
Look, it's not one but two car ads today at B&T. It's almost like a trip to Auto Alley in Parramatta, isn't it?
Publicis Unveils Better Than Expected Q3 Results As Revenues Dip 5.6% YOY
This Publicis news can only be bettered with a Brie & a Beaujolais. Why not whack on some Daft Punk while you're at it.
Honda Releases “This Is Not a Prototype” For Funky-Looking All-Electric Honda e
This new Honda ad's a bit futuristic, a bit spacey & a bit motivational. As shit as that all sounds, it's actually not.
Getting The Brand Back Together
Here's a thought piece from Wunderman Thompson's James Fitzjohn who's basically fessing-up to a love of 90s Britpop.
BlueBet Celebrates Aussie Ownership In ‘True Blue’ Campaign Via JIMJAM
If there's one thing about online sports betting ads, they're good for a laugh. You'd typically get 2-1 odds on it.
10 Pulls The Plug On Bachelor In Paradise
In terrible news for D-grade models and steroid abusers, 10's pulled the pin on Bachelor In Paradise.
“Change Is All Around Us”: Accenture Unveils New Brand Campaign Via Droga5
As a disclaimer, Accenture actually owns Droga5. So, that strange smell you can smell, that's the stench of nepotism.
“A Bl@w Job Stool?” Hilariously Named Aldi Product Sadly Revealed To Be Social Media Prank
Typically, if you wanted vulgar sounding product names you had to go to Ikea, but is there a new player in the ranks?
Mindshare Global CEO Nick Emery Sacked For Alleged “Inappropriate & Offensive Behaviour”
The perils of the boozy long-lunch again on show as Mindshare's global boss exits following "inappropriate behaviour".
Special Group Duo Launch Sex Education Book For Kids
Sure, B&T might be going through a prolonged "dry spell" at the moment, but here's some sex education news nonetheless.
Tourism Authority Under Fire For Ad Showing Eldery Woman Giving The Bird
This ad for Berlin's tourism authority proves the Germans do or don't have a sense of humour. It's largely inconclusive.
“Remember When?”: Chris Rock Takes A Look At Life Before 5G In Witty New iPhone Ad
Surely of all the talk & all the questions relating to Apple's iPhone launch yesterday, where was Tim Cook's skivvy?
BWM Dentsu Sydney Snares Ex-Wunderman Thompson & Ex-R/GA Creatives
One could almost mistake this press photo for Russian babushka dolls; had they not been dolls or even babushkas.
Bundaberg Takes Out The Title Of Australia’s Favourite Soft Drink
Bundaberg wins title of "Australia's favourite soft drink" as judges left with extreme acne and 25 kilo weight gain.
Getty Images And iStock To Award $20,000 In Grants
Getty Images and its subsidiary iStock have announced the launch of its latest Creative Bursary, ‘Definition Future’. Designed to support emerging creative talent, the Creative Bursary will award three grants of US$10,000, $7,000 and $3,000, respectively, to provide much-needed financial support and mentorship during a time of incredible change and countless challenges. The Getty Images […]
Wednesday TV Wrap: Gruen’s Triumphant Return; Puts 200K On The Block & 500K On The Bachelorette
Sure, Todd Samspon may have left adland some years ago, but his shitcanning of it continues to prove a boon for Gruen.
Apple Roasted For New iPhone Design
The iPhone undoubtedly ranks as one of humankind's most dazzling achievements, yet it's still not stopping the moaners.