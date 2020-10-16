Crowd Media CEO & Founder Judy Sahay Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

Judy Sahay, Founder & Managing Director of Crowd Media Group has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council.

Judy Sahay (Finalist in B&T Women in Tech Awards, B&T Women in Media Awards) was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

“We are honoured to welcome Judy Sahay into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council.

“Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Judy has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Judy will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Judy Sahay will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am truly honoured to be selected to join this network of successful entrepreneurs and business leaders from around the globe. The Forbes Business Council offers a genuine opportunity for members to share resources, knowledge and wisdom across our individual areas of expertise, whether that be marketing, advertising or technology. I am beyond excited to join the Forbes Business Council and know that this appointment will allow Crowd Media Group to further cement their leadership role both here in Australia and worldwide,” she said.