Compass Extends Partnership With Thankyou

Independent, Digital Marketing and PR agency, Compass Studio, has signed a 12-month partnership with Thankyou, the Melbourne-born social enterprise, best known for its sustainable range of personal and home cleaning products.

As part of the year-long partnership extension, Compass will continue to manage Thankyou’s PR, as well as explore opportunities for affiliate partnerships and influencer engagement.

Compass was engaged with the social enterprise for the last four months to support Thankyou’s, rebrand, new pop-up store in Melbourne, newly launched e-comm platform and launch into new product categories.

Long-time partners of Thankyou, the impact-led agency, first engaged with the brand for their “No Small Plan” launch in 2020, which saw Thankyou petition their global competitors to partner and join Thankyou in fighting world poverty. Over three weeks, the campaign generated 825 media features in 36 countries, over 2.67 billion media impressions.

Co-founder and co-director, Luke Dean-Weymark said Thankyou represents why Compass was founded six and a half years ago: to amplify the impact of world-bettering brands. “When Compass was founded, Thankyou represented a dream client for us and years ago they took a chance on us with some of their most imporant campaigns,” Luke said. “We were youngand hungry and had big bright visions of changing consumers buying habits in order to change the world for the better; a passion that Thankyou shared and together we’ve been able to do some incredible work”.

“Compass have been invaluable partners for Thankyou over the years,” said Daniel Flynn, Thankyou co-founder. “As part of reimagining Thankyou, we had a vision of trimming back our internal operations and focusing on the 5% our team could do better than anyone else, and moving functions we couldn’t perfectly nail to agency partners; fortunately Compass was a partner of ours years earlier, so we knew we had a trusted partner ready to take our story and products to the world. I couldn’t imagine a better partner for Thankyou now and into the future”.

Known for their work with purpose-driven brands including Patagonia, Seabin Project and LINE Hydrogen, Compass Studio is a proudly independent, certified B Corp, carbon-positive agency that specialises in servicing ethically governed, environmentally responsible brands through public relations, digital content strategy, social and performance marketing, media buying, influencer outreach and events.