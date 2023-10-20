Compass Extends Partnership With Thankyou

Compass Extends Partnership With Thankyou
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Independent, Digital Marketing and PR agency, Compass Studio, has signed a 12-month partnership with Thankyou, the Melbourne-born social enterprise, best known for its sustainable range of personal and home cleaning products.

    As part of the year-long partnership extension, Compass will continue to manage Thankyou’s PR, as well as explore opportunities for affiliate partnerships and influencer engagement.

    Compass was engaged with the social enterprise for the last four months to support Thankyou’s, rebrand, new pop-up store in Melbourne, newly launched e-comm platform and launch into new product categories.

    Long-time partners of Thankyou, the impact-led agency, first engaged with the brand for their “No Small Plan” launch in 2020, which saw Thankyou petition their global competitors to partner and join Thankyou in fighting world poverty. Over three weeks, the campaign generated 825 media features in 36 countries, over 2.67 billion media impressions.

    Co-founder and co-director, Luke Dean-Weymark said Thankyou represents why Compass was founded six and a half years ago: to amplify the impact of world-bettering brands. “When Compass was founded, Thankyou represented a dream client for us and years ago they took a chance on us with some of their most imporant campaigns,” Luke said. “We were youngand hungry and had big bright visions of changing consumers buying habits in order to change the world for the better; a passion that Thankyou shared and together we’ve been able to do some incredible work”.

    “Compass have been invaluable partners for Thankyou over the years,” said Daniel Flynn, Thankyou co-founder. “As part of reimagining Thankyou, we had a vision of trimming back our internal operations and focusing on the 5% our team could do better than anyone else, and moving functions we couldn’t perfectly nail to agency partners; fortunately Compass was a partner of ours years earlier, so we knew we had a trusted partner ready to take our story and products to the world. I couldn’t imagine a better partner for Thankyou now and into the future”.

    Known for their work with purpose-driven brands including Patagonia, Seabin Project and LINE Hydrogen, Compass Studio is a proudly independent, certified B Corp, carbon-positive agency that specialises in servicing ethically governed, environmentally responsible brands through public relations, digital content strategy, social and performance marketing, media buying, influencer outreach and events.




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Compass Thank you

    Latest News

    delicious.100 Reveals Nation’s Best Eats And Treats
    • Media

    delicious.100 Reveals Nation’s Best Eats And Treats

    News Corp Australia’s delicious.100 returns this weekend with delicious. and the company’s state-based mastheads coming together to reveal the most delicious eats and treats across the country in this year’s revamped delicious.100 Best of the Best.

    Akcelo and Poem Turn Sydney Harbour Into Midtown For The Launch Of Spider-Man 2 On PS5
    • Advertising

    Akcelo and Poem Turn Sydney Harbour Into Midtown For The Launch Of Spider-Man 2 On PS5

    To celebrate the launch of one of the year’s most anticipated games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, PlayStation Australia has installed a Spectacular Save of a truck in Watermans Cove in Barangaroo, Sydney. The installation, in partnership with Akcelo and supported by creative PR agency, Poem, sees a truck seemingly suspended by webs and safely stuck in […]

    Introducing Adobe Photoshop Elements 2024 & Premiere Elements 2024
    • Technology

    Introducing Adobe Photoshop Elements 2024 & Premiere Elements 2024

    Adobe has announced the availability of Photoshop Elements 2024 and Premiere Elements 2024. This latest release includes new AI-powered features and a new editing experience with a fresh look, so it’s easier than ever to go from quick fixes to total transformations. Learn as you go with step-by-step Guided Edits and kickstart your creative journey […]

    Copy School’s Call for Students
    • Media

    Copy School’s Call for Students

    Copy School has announced their line-up for its Sydney masterclasses. Just 20 places are available in Sydney (w/c 13 Nov) and Melbourne (w/c 20 Nov) Copy School was founded in 2007 by Creative Director Ray Black as a way for senior, successful creative people to give back by getting fledgling writers flying. Announcing this year’s […]

    Critical Acclaim for LiSTNR Podcast
    • Media

    Critical Acclaim for LiSTNR Podcast

    The Children in the Pictures, the podcast that goes inside Taskforce Argos, a team of Australia’s best detectives dedicated to infiltrating global criminal networks and rescuing children from online sexual abuse, continues to win critical acclaim in Australia and abroad. Last week The Children In The Pictures won Podcast of the Year at the Australian Commercial […]

    “Australia Needs To Get Off Its Backside”: Demand For Inactivity Public Health Campaign
    • Media

    “Australia Needs To Get Off Its Backside”: Demand For Inactivity Public Health Campaign

    Following its successful 4-week ‘Fit for Office’ exercise challenge AUSactive, is calling on the government and the 28+ Federal MPs and Senators taking part to “step up and initiate as a matter of urgency a national physical activity strategy that goes beyond the existing, but token, 2021-2030 version”. Pictured Above: left to right: Bridget Archer, Myzone CEO […]

    LiSTNR And carsales Announce Return Of Watts Under The Bonnet
    • Media

    LiSTNR And carsales Announce Return Of Watts Under The Bonnet

    LiSTNR and carsales today announced the return of Watts Under the Bonnet: The Electric Vehicle Podcast, after a successful debut season. In the first half of 2023, electric vehicle (EV) new car sales jumped to 8.4 per cent, a 120 per cent increase on 2022*, with one EV model now Australia’s best-selling passenger vehicle. With […]