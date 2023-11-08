Cindy Gallop Slams Misogynistic Start-Up Boss

Cindy Gallop Slams Misogynistic Start-Up Boss
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



New York-based CEO and founder of MakeLoveNotPorn, Cindy Gallop, has hit back at GiveTree founder, Sam Joel after a series of offensive comments he made on LinkedIn regarding women in Australia’s tech industry.

Screenshots that were viewed by The Australian Financial Review showed Joel telling Third Hemisphere founder and managing director Hannah Moreno to “Get off your period. Get good. Earn your salary with skill, not PR lol. Pathetic”.

In response to another comment, Joel said, “Are you single? Should we make a better baby? […] Assuming I wanna bang you because, let’s be honest – you look. Fat”.

In another post, Joel denied a gender imbalance in the workplace, saying: “[diversity] might be the dumbest shit of the entire century” and that women “have somehow secured majority employment in most verticals now. And still. Complaining. Classic women”.

Gallop was appalled by the comments, calling out LinkedIn for allowing them to appear on the platform at all. “It’s not about bringing diversity and inclusion into tech. It’s about kicking the sexists, misogynists, racists, sexual harassers, bullies, homophobes, ableists OUT,” she said.

“And LinkedIn, LinkedIn Help, you need to clean up YOUR act pronto,” she said, directly tagging the LinkedIn and LinkedIn Help profile pages.

Gallop appealed directly to some of the women who were targeted by the comments, congratulating them for their strength in speaking out against Joel. “Well done Elaine Stead, Hannah Moreno and all the other women who spoke up and called out Sam Joel of GiveTree’s gobsmackingly appalling behaviour” she said.

Gallop is a prolific name in the advertising world, recently appearing at SXSW Sydney. Cindy is a proud advocate for diversity, frequently working with companies who want to lead the diversity agenda within their sector.

On Sunday evening, Joel’s comments were deleted, and on Monday, GiveTree issued an apology on his behalf.  “Unfortunately, these recent comments form part of a larger and ongoing pattern of behaviour for Sam that urgently needs to change,” the LinkedIn post reads.

The apology also detailed Joel’s plans to attend therapy to address his misogynistic attitude toward women and notes that he has been facing recent difficulties following a period of homelessness and the death of a family member.

B&T approached LinkedIn for comment. The company has yet to respond.




Please login with linkedin to comment

cindygallop givetree makelovenotporn

Latest News

Specsavers Skewers Copywriters In New Work From TBWA\Melbourne
  • Media

Specsavers Skewers Copywriters In New Work From TBWA\Melbourne

Specsavers is back with a new OOH campaign via TBWA\Melbourne that sees a fresh twist on its beloved sight gag. This time the “copywriter” had a ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’ moment due to poor eyesight when writing the copy for the latest ad campaign. Entitled “Typo Errorz” and appearing on large format digital sites across […]

Nine Of The Biggest Sustainability Issues That Are About To Change The Comms Industry
  • Opinion

Nine Of The Biggest Sustainability Issues That Are About To Change The Comms Industry

In this guest post, Alice Johnson (lead image), head of sustainability at comms agency greenHorizon, talks all things sustainability and gives her pro tips to comms people on how they will need to adapt… Growing regulation, stringent reporting and the launch of what feels like a new ESG platform every other week (AI-powered, of course!). […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Foodbank WA & The Brand Agency Launch Educational Toy Feeding Hungry Kids
  • Marketing

Foodbank WA & The Brand Agency Launch Educational Toy Feeding Hungry Kids

In response to the food crisis, Foodbank WA and The Brand Agency have launched ‘The Hunger Ghrelins’ – a microscopic tale of hunger, hormones, and hope. At the heart of the campaign is a modelling dough kit designed to raise awareness of the plight faced by many in WA, to educate people on the effects […]

Urban List Expands Into Episodic Content
  • Media

Urban List Expands Into Episodic Content

Lifestyle publisher, Urban List, has launched Urban List Originals, signalling their move into episodic content with the reveal of two, multichannel series — BEST OF and CULTURE CURVE. The first episodes of both series dropped on November 1, with stories told across editorial, video, social and feature formats, threaded with new, interactive technologies to enhance […]