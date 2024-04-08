Chinese Automaker JAC Motors Appoints We Are Different For Earned, Social & Influencer Work

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



JAC Motors has appointed earned-first creative agency, We Are Different, as its exclusive earned, social and influencer agency partner in Australia.

The appointment follows a competitive pitch process with Different awarded for its earned-first creative thinking and ability to deliver integrated work across trusted reach channels.

Different is tasked with introducing the auto brand to the Australian market, including the launch of its first-ever Australian-delivered passenger vehicle, the JAC T9 Ute.

Danny Lenartic, deputy managing director at JAC Motors, said: “While JAC has a strong global growth rate of +18.4% across 132 countries, we know cracking the Australian market relies on the ability of our team and agency partners to deliver exceptional brand and product marketing that resonates with a ute-loving audience.”

“Different impressed throughout the pitch process. We’re energised by the partnership and the agency’s ability to deliver strong creative thinking and results across earned, social and influencer channels. Already, the results speak for themselves.”

Stuart Terry, founder and director at We Are Different, said:

“Australia’s auto market is ripe for something different. We’re energised by the opportunity to help introduce a challenger ute brand to the Australian market, working with JAC Motors to build brand affinity and salience across earned, social and influencer.”




