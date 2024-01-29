Carnival Encourages Aussies To Opt For 100% Holiday On Their Holiday Via Today the Brave

Carnival Cruise Line has released “100% Holiday” via Today the Brave. Capitalising on Carnival’s existing brand awareness, the campaign was designed specifically to drive consideration and conversion further down the funnel.

The performance-skewed campaign resulted in 149 assets, crafted to address four unique audience segments, across two different ships in the Australian market.

’100% Holiday’ is a big idea that recognises the fact that most of us spend a lot of our holidays not ‘being on’ holiday. Between planning where to stay, looking for things to do, searching where to eat or shop for food and trying to keep everyone entertained, we’re actually left with very little “real” holiday time.

On a Carnival cruise it’s 100% holiday from the moment you step on board – simply unpack once and let the fun unfold. Off the back of this platform, Today the Brave commissioned bespoke research and were able to dissect the various audiences according to how they would want to spend a ‘100% Holiday’.

The campaign has been designed to illustrate just how much fun can be packed into a Carnival holiday, ensuring holidaymakers are maximising their well-earned time off. 100% Holiday was created to help Aussies reappraise the value of a cruise, highlighting that once guests are onboard they are able to enjoy a range of the 45+ activities onboard with minimal disruption.

“100% Holiday is a compelling reason to book a Carnival cruise for your next getaway – everything is taken care of from the moment you step on board; no more planning, packing and repacking, trying to decide on what to have for dinner or how to entertain the kids,” said Jade Manning, creative partner at Today the Brave.

“There’s such a lovely universal insight behind the campaign – it’s one of those ideas that can keep giving” said Vince Osmond, creative partner at Today the Brave.

100% Holiday is currently in market across OOH, digital (OLV and High Impact Display), social and radio – with placements booked via Speed.

“Carnival is experiencing an exciting period of growth, fuelled by the escalating demand for cruise holidays. The value and convenience of a Carnival cruise is second to none and 100% Holiday wraps it all up in our usual fun, playful style” said Anton Loeb, senior director, sales and marketing.

Since Today the Brave’s launch in mid-2022, the agency has worked with clients including True North, Coposit, Zambrero, the University of Sydney, AMP North, News Corp, HOYTS and Mercury Capital.

Founded by Jaimes Leggett, Business Partner Celia Wallace and Creative Partners Jade Manning and Vince Osmond, the agency is led by their guiding principle of Bravery, which reflects how they behave, measure, and show up in the world.