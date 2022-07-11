“Can’t Get More British!” Woman Goes Viral For Casual Reaction To Boris Johnson’s Resignation

A British women’s non-reaction to Boris Johnson’s resignation is going viral.

News of Boris Johnson’s resignation might be everywhere but this hilarious vox pop shows not everyone was aware.

Vox pops are the backbone of news reporting. If you aren’t familiar with lingo it is when a reporter stops people on the street and asks what they think of something.

Obviously, Boris Johnson’s resignation as the Prime Minister of The United Kingdom was a great excuse for the BBC to break out the old vox pop.

Naturally, there were some standard responses, some people were mad, and some people were happy. But a local woman (main photo) has gone viral for being completely unaware he was out and also being non-plussed about the news – casual queen!

She said: “I didn’t even know he resigned,” and then added: “well, that’s a bit of good news for the day, I suppose, isn’t it?”

Honestly, she may as well have been talking bout the weather she was so calm.

Hey look mum I’m on TV 😂 https://t.co/vF2Ly1fvjv — erin mae denny (@erinmaedenny) July 7, 2022

It was a completely charming moment.

Naturally, the internet was obsessed.

QWEEN — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) July 8, 2022

You can't get a more British reaction to a massive piece of news than this, absolutely perfect! 😂🤣🔥 — dAve Fletcher 💙 (@_dAveFletcher_) July 8, 2022

Genuinely the greatest vox pop ever featured on national television, legend — Luke 🦆 (@LukeTDrake) July 8, 2022

Erin Mae Denny AKA: 'Casual Queen' might have a future career as a voice over artist …she just doesn't know it yet! 😉 — Nic Boothby (@NicBoothby) July 8, 2022

The post has been retweeted 18.9k times and liked 213.1k times.