“Can’t Get More British!” Woman Goes Viral For Casual Reaction To Boris Johnson’s Resignation
A British women’s non-reaction to Boris Johnson’s resignation is going viral.

News of Boris Johnson’s resignation might be everywhere but this hilarious vox pop shows not everyone was aware.

Vox pops are the backbone of news reporting. If you aren’t familiar with lingo it is when a reporter stops people on the street and asks what they think of something.

Obviously, Boris Johnson’s resignation as the Prime Minister of The United Kingdom was a great excuse for the BBC to break out the old vox pop.

Naturally, there were some standard responses, some people were mad, and some people were happy. But a local woman (main photo) has gone viral for being completely unaware he was out and also being non-plussed about the news – casual queen!

She said: “I didn’t even know he resigned,” and then added: “well, that’s a bit of good news for the day, I suppose, isn’t it?”

Honestly, she may as well have been talking bout the weather she was so calm.

 

It was a completely charming moment.

Naturally, the internet was obsessed.

The post has been retweeted 18.9k times and liked 213.1k times.

