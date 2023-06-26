Cannes 2023 Medal Table: USA Romps It Home Followed By The UK & Brazil; Australia A Credible Seventh

The USA was the most-awarded country for the Cannes Lions awards this year, winning an impressive 218 Cannes Lions awards.

It was followed by the UK and Brazil, both of which won 84 Lions Awards.

Meanwhile, Australia came 7th overall as it picked up a total of 29 Cannes Lions awards.

These ratings cover all Cannes Lion awards including, gold, silver, bronze, grand prix and good.

You can see the full list here:

USA (218) UK (84) Brazil (84) France (55) Canada (48) Argentina (39) Australia (29) Germany (24) Spain (24) India (24)

For gold Cannes Lions awards the USA was again the winner with 33 awards, followed by the UK with 21 awards.

France and Argentina came in at 3rd and 4th place with 13 and 11 gold awards respectively.

When it came to the Grand Prix awards, the USA won 10, the UK won 4, Argentina won 3 and Brazil won 2.

Notably, The Monkeys took home the most prestigious award at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, winning the Dan Wieden Titanium Grand Prix award for its work for the Tuvalu Government First Digital Nation.

This was Australia’s second ever Titanium Grand Prix win.