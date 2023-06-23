The Monkeys Take Home The Dan Wieden Titanium Grand Prix At Cannes

The Monkeys have taken out the most prestigious award at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity claiming the Dan Wieden Titanium Grand Prix overnight for its work for the Tuvalu Government First Digital Nation.

The Monkeys also won a slew of other awards, but none that can compare with this one. Monkeys’s CEO Mark Green told B&T that he was over the moon and in his career, this was a total “mic drop” moment. Despite repeated requests for a more solemn and heartfelt quote, Green was apparently a little busy living in the moment. More power to him.

Special Auckland missed out, but can still hold their heads high with its Last Performance work still winning a Grand Prix, Golds, Silvers and Bronzes.

Forever a class act, Special CEO and cofounder, Tony Bradbourne, told B&T: “First of all a massive congratulations to the whole Monkeys Australia team, what a huge achievement!

“For all of us at Special, being one of only 17 pieces of work from around the world in consideration is an extraordinary accomplishment in its self. And I think that really helped set us up for a record year of Grand Prix, Golds, Silvers and Bronzes. Overall I think it has been an incredible year for Australian and New Zealand creativity on the world stage that the whole industry should be very proud of.”

The last time Australia or New Zealand won the Titanium Grand Prix was back in 2018, when Host/Havas took it out with Palau Pledge, another Pacific Island imperilled by Climate Change.

The campaign won the Titanium Grand Prix, as well as getting Grand Prix nods in the Sustainable Development Goals and Direct categories.

But, if you need a lesson in how to own an award moment, look not further than the one and only Spike Lee.