Birra Moretti Will Deliver Lucky Melburnians A Grandma

B&T Magazine
Birra Moretti has created a tasty campaign that will see Italian nonnas visit lucky competition winners and cook them a three-course meal.

This initiative aims to enhance brand awareness and drive participation with the trailblazing Moretti “Deliver-a-Nonna” service. With over 1.1 million Australians claiming Italian heritage and a large part of them residing in Melbourne, the city already boasts a deep Italian influence, this campaign is set to take Nonna’s cooking & tradition to all Melbournians.

From today until 11 February, consumers will have the opportunity to win one of three exclusive authentic Italian dining experiences, curated and prepared by authentic Italian grandmothers in the comfort of their own homes. Nonnas will be hitting the streets of Melbourne in a classic Fiat 500 and will arrive at lucky consumers’ homes with everything she needs to make a three-course meal for them and four friends paired with Birra Moretti. To participate, customers simply need to purchase a six-pack of Birra Moretti at any bottle shop and register their details online.

For aspiring chefs, the knowledgeable Nonna will also be on hand to share traditional skills and best-kept secrets during the evening, to help guests recreate the dishes for themselves and their loved ones at home in the future.

Anna Pascuzzo of Rosa’s Traditional Italian Cooking & Classes, dedicated Nonna, said: “A shared meal at the table is at the heart of Italian culture and I’m excited to share this with the rest of Melbourne. In every recipe enjoyed throughout the Birra Moretti experience, you’ll find ingredients, a legacy of love, family tradition passed down through generations and a taste of what it’s like to live authentically Italian.”

The campaign will seek to add to the city’s heightened energy and enthusiasm throughout the busy summer months as well as contribute to elevating the gastronomic experiences that Melbourne is so used to.

“Birra Moretti is an embodiment of authentic Italian culture, and we’re thrilled to bring our Nonna’s who are an integral part of the Italian home to Melbournians through our Deliver-a-Nonna service. Whether consumers have been to Italy or not, this at-home immersive experience is designed to inspire consumers to live just a little like an authentic Italian and experience la bella vita” said Dino Bozzone, country manager at Birra Moretti.

A fleet of roaming fiat 500s will be used to promote the campaign through Melbourne CBD and bring an authentic touch of Italy. The campaign will be further bolstered by street posters on iconic sites and paid social media ads through the Birra Moretti Instagram and Facebook pages through dark posts geo-targeted towards the Melbourne consumer base.




Birra Moretti

