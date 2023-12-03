Australian Agency Engaging.io Slam Dunks With Texas NBA Team

Australian tech consultancy Engaging.io has scored a major business win with the appointment by a leading Texas-based US National Basketball Association (NBA) team to revolutionise its marketing and communication strategies.

The powerhouse NBA franchise turned to Sydney-headquartered Engaging to spearhead a major HubSpot implementation, driving greater efficiencies, personalisation and a more seamless experience for fans. Engaging won the business following the recent successful completion of a Ticketmaster integration and HubSpot onboarding for a Sydney NRL team.

“It’s not every day an Aussie agency gets to work with one of North America’s leading basketball teams, and while they are a little publicity shy, were a real joy to work with. As a forward-thinking business, they recognised the need to migrate from their legacy CRM platform to create a more seamless experience for fans that includes new marketing automation functionality,” said Michelle O’Keeffe (lead image), CEO at Engaging.

Engaging managed the transition off of Oracle’s Eloqua marketing automation platform to HubSpot to streamline communications for the Texas NBA side and their associated sporting and entertainment franchises.

HubSpot’s custom integration with Ticketmaster has allowed the NBA team to provide fans with event-specific and tailored game-day interactions by leveraging accumulated data to enhance pre and post-game messaging.

Engaging opened an office in the US earlier this year to meet growing demand from clients across the continent. A HubSpot partner with multiple awards and recognised as a leader for advanced CRM implementation, it named Melissa Erickson as the North America Solutions Consulting Lead, further solidifying its position as a digital transformation leader.