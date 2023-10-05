Aussies Predicted To Fork Out $490M On Halloween

More than 5.3 million Australians will celebrate Halloween this year, with spending forecast to reach $490 million – up 14 per cent or $60 million on 2022.

Research from Australian Retailers Association (ARA) in collaboration with Roy Morgan reveals the global tradition continues to gain traction down under with 300,000 more Australians this year planning to celebrate on October 31.

Those celebrating Halloween plan to do so in a variety of ways, such as attending or hosting a Halloween themed party, decorating their homes, getting dressed up and going out, or staying home and welcoming trick or treaters.

The joint research found that:

Average spending this year is projected to be $93 per person celebrating Halloween, up $7 (+8.1 per cent) on a year ago.

Most plan to celebrate by purchasing a Halloween costume (mentioned by 49 per cent of respondents), trick or treating (45 per cent), stocking up on lollies and chocolate (39 per cent) and decorating the home (36 per cent).

Those aged 35-49 are the most likely to celebrate Halloween (40 per cent, up three per cent on a year ago) – equating to 1 million people (up 190,000).

Close to 2.1 million Australians aged 18-34 will also be celebrating Halloween (34 per cent).

There are 620,000 people aged 50-64 (13 per cent) celebrating Halloween and 430,000 aged 65+ (nien per cent).

ARA CEO Paul Zahra said the increased spend this year in the face of cost-of-living pressures demonstrates the growing popularity of Halloween in Australia particularly for adults.

“Halloween is now a global phenomenon and is increasingly becoming a cherished Aussie tradition. It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to have fun and get creative – to go costume shopping, give the home an eery makeover or host a party,” Zahra said.

“It’s a welcome break from routine and a chance to get together with friends and loved ones to do something fun.

“Retailers are also coming to the party with themed windows and store displays as part of big promotional push in the lead up to October 31.

“Halloween is a great chance for Australians to let their hair down and partake in some spooky silliness during this challenging economic period. It’s also important for retailers to build sales momentum in the run up to Christmas.”

As the marquee tradition continues to gain traction in Australia, abroad, the US are anticipating a record $12.2 billion spend – according to the National Retail Federation.

“Halloween is obviously a big deal in the United States – historically tied to the arrival of Irish immigrants bringing the tradition with them in the 1800s. It is increasingly cementing its place in Australian culture due to its pop culture prominence,” Zahra added.