Aussie Actor Dacre Montgomery Stars For POLITIX In New Work Via Fabric

Aussie Actor Dacre Montgomery Stars For POLITIX In New Work Via Fabric
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Australian actor and Stranger Things star, Dacre Montgomery, is personifying what it means to be The Gentle Man in a campaign from Australian menswear retailer POLITIX.

The new brand platform and integrated campaign developed with Fabric (part of the TBWA\Sydney Group) invites every man to define masculinity as they make it. The campaign challenges the notion of traditional masculinity: a man of few words who is solely strong, driven and stoic in the face of adversity.

Through Dacre’s performance, The Gentle Man redefines masculinity on his own terms – self-assured and stylish, but importantly sincere and selfless – and invites every man to redefine the term to suit their own style.

This campaign signals a new era for POLITIX and coincides with the release of their new Autumn/Winter collection which features a new range of premium fabrications and fits. The brand campaign is POLITIX’s first since the brand’s relaunch in late 2022. Dacre Montgomery rose to international fame after landing breakthrough roles as Billy Hargrove in Netflix’s Stranger Things and Steve Binder in Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS.

Reflecting on the campaign Dacre said: “I have played many characters in my career as an actor, but the biggest journey has been learning to be myself. Growing up it felt like the expectations of masculinity were someone that played sport, someone that was more overtly stereotypically masculine – and that wasn’t what I was. Thankfully, I had parents who really allowed me to be myself. So, I’ve learned to own my masculinity – and that means expressing an identity that doesn’t need to fit into a box”.

Keenan Motto, co-founder and creative partner of Fabric, said: “Exuding a quiet confidence and a passion for expressing himself through style, words and meaningful action, Dacre perfectly embodies what it means to be The Gentle Man.”

Megan Voss, head of marketing at Politix, added: “It’s an exciting time for POLITIX. Since announcing our brand relaunch, Dacre as our new ambassador and appointing Fabric as our new strategic and creative partner. Our new Autumn/Winter campaign ‘The Gentle Man’ challenges the notion of new masculinity and what it means to be a man in today’s world and Dacre really brings this to life in an authentic way. We are very excited to bring this campaign to our customers”.

The campaign debuts POLITIX’s relationship with Fabric, after appointing the team as strategic and creative partner in November last year.

CREDITS Client: Politix Creative Agency: Fabric – Part of the TBWA\Sydney Group Media Agency: Thinkerbell Production – Bolt Director: Jason Evans DOP: Tyson Perkins Photographer: Nicole Bentley

Please login with linkedin to comment

Dacre Montgomery Politix TBWA\Sydney Group

Latest News

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community
  • Marketing

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community

Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner. This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture. The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as […]

Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For 3 Years
  • Marketing

Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For 3 Years

Hisense Australia, has today announced the extension of its major sponsorship of the National Rugby League (NRL) for a further three years. Following a successful partnership spanning the 2020 – 2022 seasons, Hisense is again an Official Partner of the NRL Telstra Premiership, and newly appointed partner of the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership. The partnership […]

Hopeful Monsters Creates New Roles: Head Of Happy, Healthy And Hungry
  • Marketing

Hopeful Monsters Creates New Roles: Head Of Happy, Healthy And Hungry

Independent creative communications agency, Hopeful Monsters, has announced three new roles – a Head of Happy, Head of Healthy and Head of Hungry – giving anyone across the agency the chance to apply and lead a critical part of the business. From team happiness to health & wellbeing and people development, each role is focused […]

The Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2023 Scholars
  • Marketing

The Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2023 Scholars

The Marketing Academy Australia has selected 30 marketing executives from client-side brands, media owners, agencies, and start-ups to attend its world-class Scholarship Program. The free but highly selective development program draws on the collective knowledge of C-suite executives to develop the Scholars’ skills and prepare them for their journey towards being board-level business leaders. Now […]

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO
  • Media

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO

Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
  • Advertising

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different

National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February
  • Technology

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February

The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]