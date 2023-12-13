“Aussies Get It” Campaign Launched To Drive Awareness Of .au Domain, Via Dentsu Creative

auDA, the body responsible for managing the .au website domain, has launched a new digital marketing campaign to drive awareness of the domain namespace among Australians.

Developed by Dentsu Creative, the national campaign features uniquely Australian items that Aussies intrinsically understand (or “get”) such as fairy bread or an Aussie Rules football. It acknowledges that Australians instantly recognise .au represents a uniquely Australian online presence.

For Australian businesses, entrepreneurs, not-for-profit organisations and individuals building a profile online, .au direct is a valued option that carries the trust of Australian consumers. Research conducted by auDA shows:

  • Australians are more likely to trust a website ending .au
  • The majority of Australians look for a .au website first when buying online
  • 53 per cent of Australian consumers will only buy from a website ending in .au.

“auDA is pleased to launch its new campaign highlighting Australia’s newest domain namespace, .au direct,” said auDA chief communications officer Sophie Mitchell.

“.au direct is a great choice for Australians building an online presence with an Australian audience in mind. We encourage entrepreneurs, creatives, hobbyists, influencers, those hosting events or launching new products to consider a .au direct because, simply put, Aussies get it”.

Since launching in March 2022, more than 740,000 shorter, simpler .au direct domain names have been registered, making .au direct the second most popular Australian namespace behind only com.au.

The campaign extends auDA’s .au direct awareness campaign launched in February 2022 to coincide with the launch of the new namespace. The campaign will run on digital channels from November 2023 to February 2024.




auDA

