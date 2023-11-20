Assembled Media Hits A Hole-In-One With Golf Australia Media Win

Data-led media agency Assembled Media has secured a significant win with Golf Australia, putting the agency in charge of the organisation’s entire range of media activity.

Golf Australia is the governing body of the sport in Australia and is responsible for developing programs and conducting tournaments across the country to increase interest in the game.

Assembled Media’s services were acquired in October after a competitive round of pitching against two contending agencies. The organisation has committed to a long-term partnership with Assembled Media that is set to continue for the next three years.

Assembled Media managing director Zac Chapman believes that it’s the range of experience that sets his agency’s work apart from others and helped to secure the win.

“Our team is so excited to be beginning this new relationship with such a well-known and respected organisation,” Chapman said. “We are certain that we can create a new way to better connect with budding golf enthusiasts and make the game, in all its forms, more accessible to Australians”.

Assembled Media’s core services centre around data sophistication, user experience and strategy in addition to media activation. This means that the agency can provide the entire suite of media expertise to support Golf Australia’s ambition to make the sport more accessible for all Australians, including women, kids, and people with disability.

Golf Australia’s senior brand and marketing manager, Tim Cook, said that they are excited to work with Assembled Media and leverage the agency’s skillset to help get more Australians playing more golf in line with the Australian Golf Strategy.

“We were blown away by Assembled Media and their dedication to go above and beyond in the work that they do. Their expertise, knowledge and passion stood out from day one – and these qualities are important in helping continue to grow Golf Australia’s national participation programs for kids and adults,” Cook said.

The two organisations were first introduced by ex-pro-golfer and current Assembled Media partner and commercial director, Mark Allen, who said he is thrilled for the new partnership.

“Golf Australia are a world-renowned organisation who will be a pleasure to work for and I’m certain, Assembled Media is beyond capable to help drive and deliver the desired results for the sport,” Allen said.