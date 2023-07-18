ARN Research Demonstrates The Power Of Podcast Advertising

ARN’s neurolab has released its latest research that delves into the power of podcasts and highlights how brands can leverage it.

Titled “Intimacy Never Sounded So Good”, the study was led by ARN’s research & neuroscience specialist, Dr Tribikram Thapa, and ARN’s director of research & insights, Justin Stone. The study used cutting-edge neuroscience and sensor technology to understand what happens to our brains when we listen to podcasts, and how these changes influence behaviour.

The results showed that podcasts garner 44 per cent more mental availability than other digital channels, with advertising also viewed to be 30 per cent more trustworthy when heard on podcasts rather than when seen on social platforms. Overall, podcast listening was found to develop better memories than other digital channels tested, with the study highlighting three key recommendations for brands and advertisers looking to make deeper connections with listeners:

• Be Intimate – Businesses should consistently implement a human voice as part of their digital strategy to get closer to audiences. This is amplified if the voice is familiar to them, allowing advertisers to capitalise on emotional triggers elicited by the familiarity of a talent’s voice.

• Be Heard – Businesses can benefit from the high levels of memory encoding and retrieval during podcasts, while maximising engagement and attention cut through with post-roll advertising.

• Be Seen – Campaigns that use audio priming improve the attention people pay to ads on social media by +82 per cent. This opens the door to the total campaign being remembered and connected.

Dr Tribikram Thapa, said: “This latest research demonstrates that podcasts provide an exceptional audio space for uninterrupted cut-through with the added advantage of nurturing existing consumer relations and fostering new connections.

“This is evidenced by increased attention, high quality memories, and strong levels of trust for what listeners hear in podcasts compared to what is seen in other digital media platforms. Businesses should consider podcasts in the mix at a creative and campaign level to further brand image, increase brand connectivity, ensure brand safety, and improve brand salience.”