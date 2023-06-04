Are Media Promotes Nicky Briger From Marie Claire To General Manager – Fashion

Are Media has appointed Susan Armstrong as general manager – entertainment and promoted Nicky Briger from editor of marie claire to general manager – fashion and beauty, both effective immediately.

Briger has more than 25 years of experience in the publishing industry, is currently editor of marie claire and has been editor of WHO, InStyle and SHE magazines and deputy editor of Sunday Life.

In her new role, Briger will lead the Fashion and Beauty vertical including marie claire, ELLE Australia, and Girlfriend.

Armstrong has an extensive career in the media industry across print and digital and joins Are Media from The Suite Collective, a media company committed to celebrating, informing, and supporting women in leadership, where she was founder and editor.

She also worked at ACP, before moving to Ireland where she founded the country’s first teen magazine, Kiss, and launched another successful title, STELLAR. She was part of the executive team at IMAGE Publications as executive editor and the global content director at The CEO Magazine. In her new role, Armstrong will lead Are Media’s Entertainment vertical, including Woman’s Day, New Idea, Take 5, That’s Life, TV WEEK, WHO and Puzzles.

Are Media director of content and commercial, Agnieszka Hatton, said: “Are Media is continuing to invest in our vertical content strategy and we are delighted to welcome Susan and Nicky into these newly created general manager roles.

“We know that our Fashion and Beauty vertical, for example, attracts high potential, high intent-based audiences, who are motivated to transact across Elle, marie claire and Girlfriend. To that end, Nicky will oversee a portfolio of fashion and beauty brands, and develop that vertical into an omnichannel media business with strong content commerce capabilities.

“We will continue to ensure that each brand under the new verticals maintains their distinct masthead, voice and style, while at the same time leveraging the vertical structure to grow revenue.”

Commenting on her new role, Armstrong said: “I’m thrilled to have joined Are Media at this very exciting inflection point. I’m looking forward to working with such a strong and experienced team of content creators as we continue to guide Australia’s most iconic brands for women through the omnichannel transformation.”

Briger said of her new role: “What a privilege to be able to lead these beautiful, iconic brands as part of Are Media’s newly created fashion and beauty vertical. The opportunities are endless and I’m thrilled to be able to work alongside such an experienced and creative team to bring our omnichannel plans to life. While I’ll miss my gig editing marie claire, I can’t wait to see the next editor’s vision come to fruition as the brand evolves into a multiplatform powerhouse.”

A search is underway for a new editor of marie claire.

These key appointments follow the recent announcement of an expanded executive leadership team at Are Media, under CEO Jane Huxley, with new roles and digital transformation and ecommerce skills as part of the company’s strategy to become an omnichannel media company with a key focus on its content commerce capability.

The Executive Leadership Team now comprises director of content and commercial Agnieszka Hatton, director of business development Erica Stewart, general counsel Veronique Maury, head of people, culture & workplace Leisa Williams, director of sales Andrew Cook, customer director Sally Eagle, director of operations Ian McHutchison, director of finance Marena Paul and director of technology Dan Tisi.

