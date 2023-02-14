Are Media Expands Executive Leadership Team

Are Media CEO, Jane Huxley, has announced an expanded executive leadership team, with new roles and digital transformation and ecommerce skills as part of the company’s strategy to become an omnichannel media company with a key focus on its content commerce capability.

The executive leadership team will be joined by Agnieszka Hatton, in the newly created role of director, content and commercial; Erica Stewart as director of business development; and Veronique Maury as general counsel.

L-R: Erica Stewart, Agnieszka Hatton, Leisa Williams, Andrew Cook, Jane Huxley, Dan Tisi,

Ian McHutchison, Sally Eagle, Marena Paul, Veronique Maury

Hatton joins Are Media with 20 years’ senior executive experience in data analytics, transformation, strategy, customer experience and marketing. Most recently, she was vice president of data and analytics at global technology company SafetyCulture.

Hatton has also worked with Commonwealth Bank as head of business insights and analytics, head of customer experience at Vodafone Australia, head of transformation at Westpac, and director data analytics at Deloitte, among other senior roles at Capgemini and Telstra.

In her new role, Hatton will lead the content creation function with all publishers, across homes, women’s lifestyle, weeklies and digital, reporting to her. She will be responsible for developing and driving the overarching content strategy for Are Media, and developing a commercial strategy using insights and data, with a focus on bridging between traditional and new business models.

Stewart is the Founder and CEO of hardtofind.com.au, which was acquired by Are Media in March 2022. She also founded Juuni.com, an organic tampon and pad subscription service.

In her new role, Stewart will lead Are Media’s new business development team that now includes audience development (social, search and email), syndication and epublishing, content commerce (affiliate and marketplace) and beauty and bounty. In partnership with Are Media’s content teams, she will be responsible for growing audience, diversifying revenues, and incubating and developing businesses and communities.

Maury joins Are Media from the Seven Network where she was senior legal counsel

and she has also worked in senior legal roles at News Corp Australia, Foxtel Group and in top tier and boutique private practice.