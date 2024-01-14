Aotearoa Based Agency RUN Into 2024 With The Appointment Dylan Wasson & Cassidy Kiwha

RUN is braced for an electric 2024 after solidifying an all-star design team, including senior designer Dylan Wasson (Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara, Ngāpuhi), ex-BBH New York and Redwood BBDO London.

Lead image: Dylan Wasson & Cassidy Kiwha

Following his studies at Massey University College of Creative Arts in Wellington, Dylan headed straight to New York in 2015 and cut his teeth at Domani Studio, later moving to BBH, where he worked on PlayStation, Brighthouse and The Trade Desk. A transfer to their London office saw him working on accounts including Audi, Samsung, and Absolut.

He returned home in 2020, where he continued to work remotely as a senior designer for Redwood BBDO London on their Google account, as well as branding and graphic design for a range of local creative, fashion and lifestyle brands.

“I’m so happy to be working back home in Aotearoa. Our creative industry here is as strong as any of the cultural capitals I’ve worked in,” says Dylan. “I’m already enjoying being part of the RUN team. They’ve welcomed me in, and the quality of their work is top-level. I’m especially relishing the opportunity to explore whakapapa through my design practice”.

Joining him is branding design whizz Cassidy Kiwha (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Toa, Rongowhakaata), another Massey graduate who comes to RUN from boutique agency MSO Design in Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

“I’m delighted to welcome these huge talents to our growing studio at Run. Both bring exceptional artistic abilities as well as cultural intelligence to their roles. We’re looking forward to an exciting 2024,” said Laura Cibilich, RUN co-founder and design director.